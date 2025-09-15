The Klein 2-In-1 Socket Set Users Say Is Worth Adding To Your Tool Kit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may not realize it, but Illinois-based Klein Tools is one of the older outfits in the consumer tool arena. In fact, the company's origins date back more than 150 years. Over that incredible span, Klein has devoted itself to the manufacture of high-grade power tools and hand tools worthy of tool boxes being used around the house or those which might be destined for a pro worksite.

Much of that gear is even made in American factories. But despite the brand's enduring market presence, Klein's design team continues to develop innovative products, including its 6-piece 2-in-1 Slotted Impact Socket collection. As for the set's 2-in-1 claims, Klein makes it because the slick 6-piece set actually provides users with 12 socket options. They do so via a spring-mounted inner-socket design that contains a smaller fitting inside of a larger one.

That design element allows users to switch socket sizes without swapping the head on their wrench, driver, or drill, and the set is even color-coded so you can easily discern one size from another. Such clever features are why so many real-world users are claiming the set is a must-add to any tool collection, with some reviewers positively raving about the kit. The socket set will, however, set you back a pretty penny, with certified retailers like Acme Tools and Zoro.com selling them at $229.99 or higher. The kit is also available through Klein Tools' Amazon storefront, where the price is also set at $229.99.