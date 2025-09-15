The Klein 2-In-1 Socket Set Users Say Is Worth Adding To Your Tool Kit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may not realize it, but Illinois-based Klein Tools is one of the older outfits in the consumer tool arena. In fact, the company's origins date back more than 150 years. Over that incredible span, Klein has devoted itself to the manufacture of high-grade power tools and hand tools worthy of tool boxes being used around the house or those which might be destined for a pro worksite.
Much of that gear is even made in American factories. But despite the brand's enduring market presence, Klein's design team continues to develop innovative products, including its 6-piece 2-in-1 Slotted Impact Socket collection. As for the set's 2-in-1 claims, Klein makes it because the slick 6-piece set actually provides users with 12 socket options. They do so via a spring-mounted inner-socket design that contains a smaller fitting inside of a larger one.
That design element allows users to switch socket sizes without swapping the head on their wrench, driver, or drill, and the set is even color-coded so you can easily discern one size from another. Such clever features are why so many real-world users are claiming the set is a must-add to any tool collection, with some reviewers positively raving about the kit. The socket set will, however, set you back a pretty penny, with certified retailers like Acme Tools and Zoro.com selling them at $229.99 or higher. The kit is also available through Klein Tools' Amazon storefront, where the price is also set at $229.99.
Most users are raving about Klein Tools' 2-in-1 socket set
As it stands, Klein is not typically ranked among the market's better socket makers. Thus, that sticker price might leave some prospective buyers in need of more convincing that the 2-in-1 socket set is actually worth adding to their collection. If price is the primary concern, Klein does sell the sockets individually. You should also know that the set is currently selling through The Home Depot for $199.99. But apart from potential price-shaving measures, we can say we weren't overstating in regard to how real-world users apparently feel about the kit.
In fact, most folks who have purchased Klein's 2-in-1 Impact Socket set rave about the toughness and versatility it offers. That includes the two 5-star users who posted reviews on Klein Tools' website, as well as an Instagram reviewer who noted that the manufacturer "knocked these out of the park," in reference to the socket set's overall design.
The reviews are similarly positive on the set's Home Depot product page, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating out of 5. Of the 8 reviews posted, all are 3-stars or higher, with the 4 and 5-star reviewers noting how much they appreciate the 2-sockets-in-1 design, as well as the color coding on the different socket sizes. However, one reviewer claimed that the spring-loaded inner socket on their set was prone to malfunction, while the lone 3-star reviewer noted that the included storage case was of low quality and broke after just a couple of uses. So those concerns may be worth considering.
How we got here
This article is not intended to act as an endorsement of the Klein Tools 2-in-1 Impact Socket set. Rather, it is meant to provide an honest reflection of the set based on insights from customers who have purchased and used the sockets. In our efforts to report on the opinions of real-world users, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews from customers as posted on Klein Tools' website, as well as those from Amazon, The Home Depot, and other online forums. Whenever appropriate, we also cited direct quotes from reviewers.