Improve Your DeWalt Battery Run-Time With These Tips
Getting the most out of your DeWalt power tool battery is important, as it can mean the difference between finishing a project, or falling short. This is especially true if you're on a jobsite, where time is money. But it's about much more than just charging the batteries ahead of time. With the help of some simple pointers, you can keep working and maximize your battery's run-time.
First off, don't use batteries in extreme temperatures. This one might be tricky, as oftentimes, you're not calling the shots as to when work is being done. But if you're on a task and the temperature is below 40 degrees, over 105 degrees, your battery's internal components can be impacted. Eventually, you will see a decrease in efficiency and a loss of run-time. Also, you should never fully discharge DeWalt batteries before recharging them. Keep an eye on your tool as you're working, and if you notice it beginning to struggle, stop. If you keep working, you may damage the battery and lose run-time.
Once you're done, don't just pop your DeWalt battery into the charger. Your battery should be room temperature first. If it's warm, the internal cells may not fully charge as they're designed to do. Instead, let the battery cool down for two hours first. Then, charge it up for at least 8 hours. Don't worry about removing the battery once it's finished charging. DeWalt chargers are built to help your batteries maintain peak performance.
Knowing when it's time to replace your DeWalt battery
If you notice your DeWalt power tool isn't lasting as long as it typically does, it could be that your battery is nearing the end of its life. This is to be expected, as over time, a battery's ability to hold a charge and consistently deliver power decreases. Even if your battery shows a full charge, run-time will begin dropping significantly from what it once was. No matter how many times it's fully charged, eventually, there will be a point of no return. DeWalt estimates this to be around 2 to 3 years, or about 300 to 500 charge cycles.
Of course, it's also important to visibly check your DeWalt batteries as well. If your battery is cracked or physically damaged in any way, it likely won't hold a charge. It could also be extremely dangerous to use, so remove it from your tool as soon as possible. If your battery is damaged, or if you're having problems with it, contact an authorized DeWalt dealer near you. You can find more information by visiting the company's website.
If your DeWalt battery has indeed reached the end, don't toss it. Unless you're wanting to rebuild or refurbish the battery, you can just recycle it instead through Call2Recycle, the company's recycling program. You can visit Call2Recycle's website to find a drop-off location in your area. Participating retailers include both Lowe's and Home Depot.