Improve Your DeWalt Battery Run-Time With These Tips

Getting the most out of your DeWalt power tool battery is important, as it can mean the difference between finishing a project, or falling short. This is especially true if you're on a jobsite, where time is money. But it's about much more than just charging the batteries ahead of time. With the help of some simple pointers, you can keep working and maximize your battery's run-time.

First off, don't use batteries in extreme temperatures. This one might be tricky, as oftentimes, you're not calling the shots as to when work is being done. But if you're on a task and the temperature is below 40 degrees, over 105 degrees, your battery's internal components can be impacted. Eventually, you will see a decrease in efficiency and a loss of run-time. Also, you should never fully discharge DeWalt batteries before recharging them. Keep an eye on your tool as you're working, and if you notice it beginning to struggle, stop. If you keep working, you may damage the battery and lose run-time.

Once you're done, don't just pop your DeWalt battery into the charger. Your battery should be room temperature first. If it's warm, the internal cells may not fully charge as they're designed to do. Instead, let the battery cool down for two hours first. Then, charge it up for at least 8 hours. Don't worry about removing the battery once it's finished charging. DeWalt chargers are built to help your batteries maintain peak performance.