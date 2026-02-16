5 Clever Smart Home Gadgets That Actually Solve Everyday Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are tons of new smart gadgets coming out that you might want to be using. Many of them — like LED lights and smart speakers — can add elements of entertainment and style to your home, but there are also a lot of smart devices out there that can actually help solve everyday problems. You can find tons of smart vacuum cleaners and other appliances lining the shelves of local home goods store, but these are just the tip of the iceberg.

There are several smart home gadgets designed to perform monotonous day-to-day tasks so you don't have to. Getting some of these items and pairing them with a smart home system can add layers of automation to your household that can make your life easier. This can free up more of your time to do the things you actually want to do.

But to find items that offer true household utility as opposed to being high-tech toys, we need to look at the products that actually help reduce the little micro-stressors we have to deal with every day. The most effective smart solutions in these instances aren't necessarily the ones with big, flashy screens or chatty AI interfaces. They're the ones quietly working in the background, freeing up mental real estate that would otherwise be wasted on menial tasks. By taking a look at the highest-rated products from major brands and seeing what professional reviewers have to say about them, you can get a better idea of which of them will help make your life easier.