You Can Make Your Phone Look Transparent With An App - Here's How

For as long as the smartphone has been around, people have been obsessed with transparency, convinced that transparent phones are among the coolest looking phones around. Of course, these days, that transparency usually revolves around seeing the insides of the phone. It's a "how the sausage is made" kind of vibe. Nothing, in particular, has leaned into the transparency of its products, going to great lengths during the manufacturing process to make sure that the insides that people see remain dust-free.

But what about making the whole phone itself transparent? What if you could see through the entire phone? That's a different conversation and one that has been going on for a while too. There was a viral TikTok post of someone using a transparent phone in a boba shop. Samsung has held patents for transparent screens for almost a decade, but thus far the idea of a transparent phone has eluded us; until now.

Actually, it's still eluding us, but there are apps out there that can utilize your phone's camera to give your phone a pseudo-transparent look. They're available for both iOS and Android, though they work differently. Here's how you can find them.