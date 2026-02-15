Corvette E-Ray Resale Value: How Much You Lose Right Off The Lot

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray debuted as a 2024 model, making the 2026 model year the E-Ray's third year on the market. The E-Ray combines the naturally-aspirated, 495-horsepower LT2 engine found in the Corvette Stingray with an e-axle in the front, making this the first all-wheel drive Corvette, with a total of 655 horsepower. This is a few horses less than the more powerful Z06, but our first drive of the E-Ray revealed it was about more than just speed; in fact, the E-Ray's all-wheel traction bests the rear-wheel driven Z06 in the 0-60 mph run by one-tenth of a second.

However, resale value of the Corvette E-Ray has become an issue as more of these hybrid sports cars hit the streets. Discounting the first retail unit that was sold at a charity auction for $1.1 million, Classic.com lists a total of eight E-Rays sold at time of writing, ranging from a high of $148,500 in January of 2025 to a low of $89,000 around six months later.

The car that sold for $148,500 was purchased for $121,785, had 854 miles on it, and sold 10 months later, making a profit for the seller of $26,715. The E-Ray that sold for $89,000 had 1,700 miles on it and an original sticker price of $118,935. That's a loss of $29,935. The most recent E-Ray sold was hammered down on the last day of December 2025 for $90,777, representing a loss of $38,743 when compared to its original sticker price of $129,520. And it is entirely possible that the original buyer paid over sticker.