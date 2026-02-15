Corvette E-Ray Resale Value: How Much You Lose Right Off The Lot
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray debuted as a 2024 model, making the 2026 model year the E-Ray's third year on the market. The E-Ray combines the naturally-aspirated, 495-horsepower LT2 engine found in the Corvette Stingray with an e-axle in the front, making this the first all-wheel drive Corvette, with a total of 655 horsepower. This is a few horses less than the more powerful Z06, but our first drive of the E-Ray revealed it was about more than just speed; in fact, the E-Ray's all-wheel traction bests the rear-wheel driven Z06 in the 0-60 mph run by one-tenth of a second.
However, resale value of the Corvette E-Ray has become an issue as more of these hybrid sports cars hit the streets. Discounting the first retail unit that was sold at a charity auction for $1.1 million, Classic.com lists a total of eight E-Rays sold at time of writing, ranging from a high of $148,500 in January of 2025 to a low of $89,000 around six months later.
The car that sold for $148,500 was purchased for $121,785, had 854 miles on it, and sold 10 months later, making a profit for the seller of $26,715. The E-Ray that sold for $89,000 had 1,700 miles on it and an original sticker price of $118,935. That's a loss of $29,935. The most recent E-Ray sold was hammered down on the last day of December 2025 for $90,777, representing a loss of $38,743 when compared to its original sticker price of $129,520. And it is entirely possible that the original buyer paid over sticker.
What do these Corvette E-Ray resale values mean for prices going forward?
There are numerous reasons why Corvette E-Ray prices are way off their peak. At first, demand outstrips supply, with more buyers than cars available. This pushes prices up as those who "have to have one" pay whatever the market dictates. This happened quickly for the E-Ray, with not much current demand remaining for this version of the Corvette. So prices drop and the Corvette E-Ray becomes just another used car. The eight E-Rays currently listed for sale on Classic.com are a testament to the lack of demand for this model in the marketplace, matching the number that have been sold.
Other reasons for the Corvette E-Ray's price drop, according to user comments, have to do with the E-Ray's marketing position as a hybrid, which many potential owners may not be warming to. Additionally, the E-Ray followed the loud-and-proud flat-plane Z06 into the marketplace, which may have dulled its impact. And even though the E-Ray has a stealth mode that allows it to operate nearly silently for short periods, the average 'Vette driver may actually prefer to wake up their neighbors.
As more powerful versions of the C8 Corvette are released, the same process plays out again and again. The introduction of the 1,064-horsepower Corvette ZR1 made it the top dog, but it eventually experienced the same results — auction premiums are shrinking, with some commenters reporting purchases that have been made at sticker price. And now the 1,250-horse Corvette ZR1X has been announced; odds are this pattern will repeat.
What else should you know about the Corvette E-Ray?
The Corvette E-Ray is the first Corvette variant that offers all-weather capability. As such, it gives drivers living where winter weather is a factor the benefits of year-round usability. Now Corvette owners in more northern climes will not have to garage their cars at the first signs of snow.
In terms of price, the Corvette E-Ray sits between the Stingray and the Z06, but much closer to the Z06. While at this time of writing the basic Stingray lands as low as $84,245 after destination fees, the E-Ray starts at a much higher $122,045, with the Z06 as the next step up at $137,340. This makes the E-Ray a full $37,800 more than the Stingray, but only $15,295 less than the Z06. Unless you really need to have all-wheel drive, you might be better off listening to the howl of the flat-plane crank in the Z06. On the other hand, one interesting piece of standard equipment on the E-Ray is carbon-ceramic brakes, which are a very expensive option on the Corvette Z06. This makes an apples-to-apples comparison not so simple. There are also features of the Corvette E-Ray only hardcore C8 fans will notice, like a metal battery tunnel underfloor and a front strut tower brace.
In addition to beating the Z06 to 60 mph, there are some other notable performance stats revealed by Car and Driver testing procedures. These include a 0-100 mph run in 6.0 seconds, the quarter-mile whizzing by in 10.6 seconds at 128 mph, and 0-150 mph in 16.2 seconds. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad measures out at 1.08g. Overall, the E-Ray is still a worthy addition to the Corvette stable, even with its questionable resale value.