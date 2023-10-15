Five Features Of The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Only Hardcore C8 Fans Will Notice

At a recent drive program through the Colorado Rockies, Chevrolet invited select media out for a chance to test the new Corvette E-Ray. As the first hybrid Corvette ever, the E-Ray ticks plenty of boxes for performance and sets a new standard for acceleration with a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds on the way to a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. Adding a fully electric front motor also allowed Chevy engineers to play with new Stealth and Shuttle modes that should further entice potential buyers into splurging on an E-Ray over a base Stingray or the track-tuned Z06.

Easily differentiating the E-Ray from the Stingray or Z06 required a few new exterior touches, including a new E-Ray logo design, body-colored trim, new colors, and new wheels—all of which even modest car enthusiasts will be able to discern from a distance. But as a fun bonus, the E-Ray also includes a few details that only hardcore fans will notice.