Gearheads Say This Is The No. 1 Car City In America – And No, It's Not Detroit

The United States has a well-deserved reputation for being extremely car-centric, and you'll find cities and regions across the country that are known for their deeply rooted automotive cultures. But is there one American city that rises above the others for car enthusiasts?

Detroit — famously known as The Motor City and home to the Big Three American auto companies (GM, Ford, and Chrysler) — could be in the running, as could Charlotte, North Carolina or Indianapolis for their auto racing connections. While a case could be made for these locales, car culture is even more present in and around Los Angeles, California.

Southern California has a robust (although often congested) freeway system, great weather, plenty of scenic coastal and mountain routes, and a calendar packed with automotive events. It's not all sunshine and Hollywood glamour for L.A.'s car culture, though. Many of Los Angeles's roadways are deteriorating, a couple of the region's race tracks have closed in recent years, and California's regulatory environment can be strict for automotive hobbyists.