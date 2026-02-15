This Might Be The Highest-Horsepower Manual Production Car Ever Made

Most high-performance vehicles use some form of automated transmission to change their gears. But there's now a hypercar that combines a high horsepower rating with a manual transmission. That car is the 1-of-1, 2,031-horsepower Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution LF, which its maker claims is the "most expensive, complex, and highest spec Hennessey hypercar ever." Our first drive of the Venom F5 found it to be 3 million dollars' worth of pure adrenaline.

The Venom F5 Revolution LF features a six-speed gated manual transmission and was built for entrepreneur and collector Louis Florey, whose initials are part of the unique Venom F5 Revolution's name. In addition to its manual transmission, this Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution LF features a new interior, a new carbon tub, exposed carbon fiber in Cocoa Brown, and several upgrades that conform to Hennessey's 'Evolution' spec. It is essentially a track-spec Revolution model, using an open-top body, with 'Stealth Mode' carbon fiber covering the entire body. In contrast to the Cocoa Brown carbon fiber center section and rear wing, River Sand Metallic paint is used on the rest of the vehicle, which Hennessey describes as "the color of rich champagne..." The Venom F5 Revolution LF is a product of Hennessey's new Maverick division, which is dedicated to bespoke customer vehicle commissions.

For those wondering about this hypercar's name, the Hennessey F5 is derived from the Fujita Tornado Scale. This classifies tornadoes by wind speed, with F5 the highest, reaching up to 318 mph. That's Hennessey's top speed goal.