Don't Do The 'Jersey Slide': This Driving Maneuver Could Cost Lives

New Jersey is home to Atlantic City, two NFL teams (the Jets and Giants), the rock band Bon Jovi, and is where FM radio was invented. It's also the only state where it's still illegal to pump your own gas. Beyond all this, though, New Jersey is also home to some of the worst drivers in the country, a designation supported by multiple sources. According to LendingTree's 2025 study of the best and worst drivers in America, New Jersey had 58.8 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers, only outdone by North Dakota (with 64). What's more, it was the only state with an accident rate above 30 per 1,000 drivers, with 31.5.

Need more convincing? After looking at 2025 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Consumer Affairs (via Asbury Park Press) determined that four Garden State towns — Camden, Lakewood, Newark, Trenton — were all in the top 10 list of Northeastern cities with the worst drivers. Lastly, World Population Review ranked New Jersey second (behind New York) for having really, really bad drivers. As if that all wasn't bad enough, New Jersey's Garden State Parkway is one of the scariest roads in the U.S., according to drivers.

Therefore, it shouldn't come as a shock that the state is associated with a particularly dangerous driving move. The "Jersey Slide," as it's called, isn't so much a technique or a maneuver (because those terms qualify it as a condoned and practiced move) as it is a wildly unsafe attempt at either getting off the freeway at the last second or slicing through traffic faster — usually without using a blinker, mind you. Not only can this reckless behavior cause a multi-vehicle accident, but it can also take someone's life.