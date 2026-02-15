3 Tools Home Depot Sells That Lowe's Doesn't
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As one of the biggest hardware chains currently in operation, there is little that one can't find at Home Depot. From lumber to plumbing essentials to, of course, power tools, the store has it all. Of course, there's a case to be made that most of what one would want from Home Depot can be found elsewhere, such as Lowe's. It's a sizeable competitor to Home Depot with a respectable assortment of products in its own right, including brands such as Kobalt and Project Source, which are exclusive to the retailer.
On a similar note, however, Home Depot has a pretty robust selection of exclusive brands filling its aisles. Among the most well-known examples are Ridgid and Ryobi — although you can technically find Ryobi tools at Walmart, too, albeit in a roundabout way. Going beyond brands, there are other, less publicized, and less obvious omissions from the Lowe's tool catalog that are available from Home Depot.
Thus, one can find multiple products and product categories that Home Depot and Lowe's don't share. Here are some major examples, what they cost, and what they do, so you can determine whether you need them for your collection or if you can do without them.
You won't find BaseBlock tools at Lowe's
Given the often decorative nature of millwork projects, you want to be as precise as possible with your measurements and spacing. While you can accomplish this with something as simple as a ruler or level, sometimes it helps to have a tool that can keep materials in the exact place they need to be while you work. That's where BaseBlock products can come in handy. If you need them, though, you won't find these helpful yet simple tools at Lowe's; instead, the brand's limited range is available through Home Depot.
The idea behind BaseBlock tools is to make installing baseboards and other decorative elements as easy as possible. All you have to do is slide them under or between two surfaces to maintain your desired spacing. Once in place, they act as an extra set of hands while you secure your materials. Each BaseBlock has multiple common spacing measurements built in, offering quite a bit of versatility.
The BaseBlock tools themselves also come in different sizes. This way, you should be able to find the right block to achieve the spacing you need for the job at hand. BaseBlock prices range from $11.41 for the BaseBlock micro-slim hand tool to $16.41 for the original BaseBlock hand tool.
Lowe's doesn't have an electric handheld cultivator
Lowe's is no stranger to gardening supplies, with the store's website and physical locations full of related hand and power tools. With that said, there are some gaps in its catalog that one would have to turn to Home Depot to fill. One such example is an electric handheld cultivator, which packs the same soil-churning punch as a full-sized cultivator, just in a smaller form factor for use in areas like raised garden beds. Lowe's only has full-sized electric or gas cultivators and manual handheld ones at the time of writing, but you can get one from Home Depot.
As of mid-February 2026, Home Depot has one compact cultivator model for sale: the Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt cordless compact cultivator. This tool has three speed options for the removable dual metal tines and a front guard to keep soil and mulch from flying back at you. The tool alone costs $99 at Home Depot, though it will need a Ryobi 18V battery to function. If you don't have such a battery, Home Depot offers a kit for $158.99 that includes the compact cultivator, an 18V 2Ah battery, and a charger. Given its uniqueness and functionality, this is one of the handful of Ryobi tools even haters of the brand may come to love.
The Lowe's catalog lacks an electric roll groover
As any frequent shopper can tell you, Home Depot has numerous budget-friendly tools fit for just about anyone's toolbox. At the same time, it also has a selection of products that will do a number on your wallet and which only a small portion of shoppers will actually need. A prime example of such an item that Lowe's doesn't have anything close to an equivalent of is a roll groover. This specialized tool is intended for use with pipes of various metals, creating a joint on the end that allows for connection with other pieces. The only one Home Depot has available is the Milwaukee M18 Ringer cordless roll groover for a staggering $3,999.99.
For that massive cost, buyers receive the roll groover, two Milwaukee M18 8Ah battery packs, and a battery charger. To operate, all you need to do is secure the pipe you wish to groove, connect the groover to the end of said pipe, tighten the tool onto the pipe, adjust the switches and dials to your specifications, and press the start button. The tool will then make the necessary grooves in the pipe. It should be noted that this tool is primarily designed for certain materials, and Milwaukee recommends use with black iron, galvanized steel, or stainless steel pipes with wall thickness ratings of SCH 10 or SCH 40.