3 Tools Home Depot Sells That Lowe's Doesn't

As one of the biggest hardware chains currently in operation, there is little that one can't find at Home Depot. From lumber to plumbing essentials to, of course, power tools, the store has it all. Of course, there's a case to be made that most of what one would want from Home Depot can be found elsewhere, such as Lowe's. It's a sizeable competitor to Home Depot with a respectable assortment of products in its own right, including brands such as Kobalt and Project Source, which are exclusive to the retailer.

On a similar note, however, Home Depot has a pretty robust selection of exclusive brands filling its aisles. Among the most well-known examples are Ridgid and Ryobi — although you can technically find Ryobi tools at Walmart, too, albeit in a roundabout way. Going beyond brands, there are other, less publicized, and less obvious omissions from the Lowe's tool catalog that are available from Home Depot.

Thus, one can find multiple products and product categories that Home Depot and Lowe's don't share. Here are some major examples, what they cost, and what they do, so you can determine whether you need them for your collection or if you can do without them.