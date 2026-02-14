This Automaker Ranks The Highest For New-Car Quality, According To JD Power

Shopping for a new car can be fun, but the financial investment required makes the experience stressful as well. Anyone spending tens of thousands of dollars on a vehicle should carefully research a range of makes and models before even heading out for test drives. J.D. Power uses data from extensive surveys to compile annual rankings according to resale value, customer satisfaction, and reliability, and J.D. Power 's 2025 Initial Quality Survey named Lexus as the brand to beat.

The study evaluated responses to a 227-question survey that went out to over 92,000 people who bought or leased 2025 model year vehicles. Respondents were asked about problems during their first 90 days with the vehicle, and each model was scored according to the number of reported issues per 100 vehicles.

Each brand's vehicles were then averaged, and Lexus was tops with a score of 166 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). Since they're measuring adverse events, a lower score is better here. Behind Lexus were two other premium brands: Jaguar at 175 PP100 and Hyundai's luxury division Genesis at 183 PP100. The top three mass-market brands were Nissan (169 PP100), Hyundai (173 PP100), and Chevrolet (178 PP100).