These Two Japanese Car Brands Top Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Rankings

Resale value is usually important to new car buyers; most people don't want to see tens of thousands of dollars fly out their garage door in a few years. Along with the outlet's surveys regarding reliability and customer satisfaction, Kelley Blue Book's best resale value rankings can help you decide which cars are the smartest buys. Among 2025 models, the Toyota Motor Company is the unquestioned champion of resale value. The company's namesake brand landed the top spot for mainstream marques, while Toyota's luxury brand Lexus won for the best luxury brand. Five of the top 10 models wear Toyota badges; no other manufacturer scored more than one spot in the top 10. The five Toyota models that made it were the Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks, 4Runner, RAV4, and GR Supra. The first four listed also scored tops in their respective categories: mid-size and full-size truck, off-road SUV, mid-size SUV, and full-size SUV. The RAV4 PHEV was tops among all plug-in hybrid vehicles, and other category wins came in the mid-size SUV class for the Grand Highlander and the full-sized SUV category for the Sequoia.

While Kelley Blue Book reports that the average new car loses over 55% of its value within five years, Toyota's five models in the top 10 all should be worth at least half their original price at this milestone. Some of the best Toyota models hold nearly 2/3 of their value through 60 months; this goes hand-in-hand with the brand's reputation for reliability. Toyota offers a comprehensive model lineup with sedans, SUVs and trucks in various sizes, plenty of hybrid options, and the fully-electric bZ. Toyota's vehicles range in cost from just over $26,000 with destination charge for the Corolla Cross to $66,000-plus for the hybrid Sequoia SUV, so there's something for every need and budget.