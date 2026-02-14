These Four SUVs Aced IIHS's New Whiplash Prevention Test

The IIHS, or Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, periodically reviews its safety tests to ensure that its ratings reflect the real-world performance of tested cars as accurately as possible. It recently published the results of its newly updated whiplash prevention test, which was carried out on a range of popular SUV models. In the report, the Institute's president, David Harkey, said that "neck sprains and strains are the most frequently reported injuries in U.S. auto insurance claims," making this new test a particularly important update.

Only four out of 18 small SUVs that were put through the new testing process received top marks. These included a pair of Japanese SUVs, namely the 2025 Toyota RAV4 and 2025-26 Subaru Forester, plus the Audi Q3 and the all-electric 2025-26 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Korean brand's EV might have scored well, but its combustion sibling, the 2025-26 Tucson, did not. It was one of three SUVs that earned a "Poor" rating in the test, alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Mazda CX-50 from the same model years. The BMW X1 and Nissan Rogue didn't fare much better, earning a "Marginal" rating.

The revised test focuses on three key areas, with one being the interaction of the dummy's head with the restraint, and another being the overall support of the dummy's head and spine. The third consideration was how the car's seat absorbed the energy of the collision.