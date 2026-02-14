Historic Air Force Base Gets $133M Upgrade – Here's What They're Building

March Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Riverside County, California, was founded in 1918. For context, this is a mere 15 years after the Wright brothers brought us into the age of flight. It's also worth noting that the historic Wright brothers' flights covered 120 feet, less than the length of the long-service Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers that are currently based at March ARB.

This is an airbase that has been serving its country with distinction since the very dawn of flight, and this service is set to continue with a $134 million upgrade.

Since the 1980s, the base has become closely associated with air mobility and aerial refueling, operating successive generations of tanker aircraft, including the aforementioned KC-135 and the KC-10. The upgrade is intended to extend this heritage through a major construction project that will support the introduction of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker.

The focus of the upgrade is a new, purpose-built two-bay maintenance and fueling hangar designed specifically around the KC-46A aircraft, alongside associated training and support facilities. The work is being undertaken by Harper Construction Company Inc., and construction began on December 16, 2025.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the start of the construction, Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said, "This is a significant moment for March Air Reserve Base, which has been a cornerstone of American airpower for more than a century. This project will ensure it continues that legacy of excellence."