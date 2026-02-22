Not California, Not Florida: This State Has The Deadliest 10-Mile Stretch In The US

The United States is chock full of dangerous highways and scary roads with macabre names like Dead Man's Curve, Tail of the Dragon, Shades of Death Road, and Blood Alley. Any one of these roads might be a good candidate for the deadliest 10-mile stretch in the United States. Yet, none of them are. In fact, that distinction belongs to a much longer stretch of highway with a reputation for being a so-called death trap.

It's not that these roads aren't deadly, mind you: Dead Man's Curve is two miles of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, where at least 60 people died between 2010 and 2024. Tail of the Dragon is an 11-mile section of U.S. 129 with 318 curves that runs along the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. Labeled as the scariest drive in America, it killed five people and injured another 47 in 2024. A one-mile stretch of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (dubbed "Cocaine Lane") has a fatal crash rate 50 times that of the average highway mile. Twenty-four people died there between 2000 and 2019, earning it the title of the single deadliest mile in the entire country.

However, according to the personal injury lawyers at Elk & Elk, the deadliest 10-mile stretch in the U.S. is on I-45 between exits 49B and 60A, which cuts straight through the heart of Houston, Texas. In 2023, Elk & Elk teamed up with data visualization agency 1Point21 Interactive to analyze 20 years' worth of data from across the country. They found this particular segment of I-45 had 7.7 fatal crashes per year up to that point, with the worst being 15 fatalities in 2006.