Texas Is Moving These Interstates And It's Going To Take More Than A Decade To Do It

A truly huge highway construction project is coming to Houston, Texas. Known as the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), it will take more than ten years to complete. It involves a total rebuild of the I-45 corridor through Houston, shifting its route from the western side of the downtown area to the eastern side. This project will also involve changes to I-69, State Highway 288, and I-10, one of the longest highways in the U.S.

As of March 7, 2023, the NHHIP can move forward, thanks to a Voluntary Resolution Agreement (VRA) between the Federal Highway Administration and the Texas DoT. The VRA resolves the investigation of NHHIP under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, incorporating several goals advanced by the City of Houston, including reducing flooding, benefiting Houston's transit system, preserving the neighborhoods in the path of the NHHIP, and creating more green space. The VRA also specifies mitigation actions relating to air quality, along with the addition of trails and parks to the project.

This massive roadway rebuilding process is being undertaken to resolve a wide variety of issues that face drivers using the Interstate highway system in Houston. Traffic flow will be smoothed by eliminating curved sections of the roadway that slow the traffic, replacing them with straight sections, according to Danny Perez of the Texas Department of Transportation. Another problem that this project will address is the flooding that is common in Houston, which has earned it the nickname of Bayou City.