New AI Model Lets Farm Robots Identify Weeds – Then Kill Them With Lasers

You've probably heard about large language models, those sophisticated AI systems that power all chatbots today. Get ready for Large Plant Models (LPMs). Developed by Carbon Robotics, a Seattle-based agricultural technology company, it's essentially an AI model trained on over 150 million labeled plants for the goal of recognizing basically any weed in any field of the planet. Computer vision is fast emerging as a transformative tech in farming — another startup company recently used the tech in mushroom-picking robots.

The LPMs will power LaserWeeders, the company's fleet of four-wheeled, autonomous robots that literally laser weeds to death. It's a novel technique that's being touted as more efficient than the traditional method of spraying herbicides, which can disturb the soil and damage crops. You can say the lasers are spiritually similar to Harbor Freight's weed burner tool, except they work a lot faster.

While LaserWeeders have been around for over three years now, the new software is set to significantly upgrade their capabilities. Previously, every time a new type of weed showed up on a farm, or even the same weed looked slightly different because of the soil or weather, Carbon Robotics had to create fresh data labels and retrain its machines. That took around 24 hours each time, according to CEO Paul Mikesell. Of course, the problem is now a thing of the past.