This Startup Company Is Spending Millions To Pick Mushrooms With Robots

In a world where robots can drive cars (albeit with obstacles) and write code, it was only a matter of time before one started picking mushrooms, and that's exactly what's happening at 4AG Robotics. The company recently raised $29 million in funding to scale its robotic mushroom-picking tech. While this all may sound quite strange, it's actually a smart solution to labor problems in mushroom cultivation.

Mushrooms bruise easily, grow quickly, and need to be harvested at just the right time. Mushrooms are usually picked by labourers who are trained in knowing which caps are ready and exactly how to carefully pick them. But that workforce is costly and hard to come by. 4AG stated on its website, "While other crops mechanized decades ago, mushrooms remained dependent on human pickers — until now."

4AG's robots aim to fill that gap, with their robots having already been deployed in Canada, Ireland, and Australia. With their unique design, they can work in confined, dimly lit mushroom grow rooms while accurately scanning, selecting, and plucking with absolute precision. Unlike people, the bots don't tire, don't quit mid-season, and can run all night long if needed. For growers struggling to keep up with demand, that's game-changing.