This Lockheed Flying Aircraft Carrier Concept Would Have Been Terrifying

The Cold War was a difficult time, with elementary school children practicing "Duck and Cover" nuclear attack drills while some families set up fallout shelters in their homes and yards. The chief concern was nuclear war with the U.S.S.R. that could have seen the use of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarines, and bombers, but there was more on the drawing board. In the late '60s, engineers at Lockheed reportedly brainstormed something remarkable: a flying aircraft carrier. If you're picturing the Helicarrier from Marvel's "The Avengers" you're not too far off, as Lockheed's LC-1201 was also meant to travel on water and in the air.

It was never built, but the rumored design for this massive aircraft made it potentially terrifying to America's enemies. There are no official specs from Lockheed or the U.S. Air Force, but multiple outlets have published figures taken from possibly leaked NASA schematics.The LC-1201 would supposedly have been 560 feet long with a 1,120-foot wingspan and weighed around 5,265 tons (over 11 million pounds). It could have housed hundreds of crew members and stayed in the air for over a month with its 1.83 gigawatt (1,830-megawatt) nuclear power generator.

For comparison, one megawatt powers around 200 homes in Texas, according to ERCOT, the organization that manages the state's power grid. That means that the LC-1201's powerplant could have theoretically powered 366,000 Texas homes. Using the state's average of 2.84 people per household, that's more than 1 million customers served. For a fictional comparison we can use the 1.21 gigawatts required to power Doc Brown's flux capacitor in the "Back to the Future" movies, but the LC-1201's nuclear reactor would have been tasked with keeping millions of pounds of metal aloft (plus the weight of the multi-role fighters docked under its wings) instead of time travel.