This 1970s Car Was Known As The Flying Fishbowl (And We Can See Why)

The car that came to be known as the Flying Fishbowl was the 1975-1980 AMC Pacer, which lived up to its name by having 37% of its body surface made of very heavy glass. While this glass was intended to provide the driver and occupants with better outward vision, it only made the exterior design ridiculous and infamous. Car and Driver magazine's Stephan Wilkinson humorously quipped in the May 1976 issue to, "consider the addition of air conditioning if you live anywhere south of Nova Scotia." Over the years, the AMC Pacer has evolved into one of the worst-looking cars from the 1970s.

The AMC Pacer was AMC's attempt to give small-car buyers more room inside the. This resulted in a vehicle with a 100-inch wheelbase being 77 inches wide. The Pacer was designed to be powered by GM's compact rotary engine, which never came to pass, thanks to major issues GM could not overcome related to durability, emissions, and fuel economy.

In its place, AMC had to rely on its trusty but heavy inline six-cylinder engines, in displacements of either 232 or 258 cubic inches, or 3.8 and 4.2 liters, respectively. A V8 engine option was added later. These engines were partially responsible for the AMC Pacer tipping the scales at 3,432 pounds, far more than competitors like the Chevrolet Vega at 2,304 pounds, and the Ford Pinto at 2,065 pounds.