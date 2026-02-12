This DJ Controller Is Widely Considered The Best For Beginners

One of the first things you learn while starting to DJ is just how much gear you need to build your first DJ deck. But thankfully, DJ controllers can offer a solid all-in-one option, saving you money and often a lot of time that you might otherwise spend researching what the best option out there is. DJ controllers simplify your setup by offering all kinds of knobs, faders, pads, and buttons together in one device that you can plug straight into your computer, tablet, or whatever else you're running your DJ software through.

Grabbing a pre-built DJ controller is a decent starting point for making sure you have everything you need, without getting too bogged down in the weeds along the way. Despite the time you'll probably save by picking up a controller, figuring out which one is best for you can still take up a lot of time, effort, and research. This is especially the case if you aren't familiar yet with all the buzzwords and technical jargon you're probably going to come across. So, if you're starting out, it's a good idea to try and grab something as beginner-friendly as possible.

There are a lot of DJ controllers on the market, but not every controller is created for the same purposes or users. While some decks are designed with professional performances in mind, others are designed to create an accessible entry point to learning how to mix. One example that has gained a name for itself among newbie DJs is the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, a two-channel compact controller offering smart features created to help you get to grips with the cornerstones of mixing with your new decks.