This DJ Controller Is Widely Considered The Best For Beginners
One of the first things you learn while starting to DJ is just how much gear you need to build your first DJ deck. But thankfully, DJ controllers can offer a solid all-in-one option, saving you money and often a lot of time that you might otherwise spend researching what the best option out there is. DJ controllers simplify your setup by offering all kinds of knobs, faders, pads, and buttons together in one device that you can plug straight into your computer, tablet, or whatever else you're running your DJ software through.
Grabbing a pre-built DJ controller is a decent starting point for making sure you have everything you need, without getting too bogged down in the weeds along the way. Despite the time you'll probably save by picking up a controller, figuring out which one is best for you can still take up a lot of time, effort, and research. This is especially the case if you aren't familiar yet with all the buzzwords and technical jargon you're probably going to come across. So, if you're starting out, it's a good idea to try and grab something as beginner-friendly as possible.
There are a lot of DJ controllers on the market, but not every controller is created for the same purposes or users. While some decks are designed with professional performances in mind, others are designed to create an accessible entry point to learning how to mix. One example that has gained a name for itself among newbie DJs is the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, a two-channel compact controller offering smart features created to help you get to grips with the cornerstones of mixing with your new decks.
The DDJ-FLX4 is designed as an entry point for DJing
Pioneer makes a lot of different decks, each designed with different purposes, skill levels, and price points in mind. The DDJ-FLX4 is a little different from most of the manufacturer's controllers, though — and that's because it plays with the formula set out by Pioneer's professional products. Courtesy of its smaller design, the controller's layout is designed in a way that's intended to make it easier to take on for beginners, as all the faders and knobs you might need are easier to reach for. However, the optimized design still harbors some DNA from Pioneer's professional range, meaning you can still transfer your skills over to bigger decks further down the line if you stick it out.
Pioneer's DDJ-FLX4 also sets itself apart from other starter decks thanks to its selection of smart features. Smart Mixing was introduced with the DDJ-FLX4, which marked the introduction of both a Smart Fader and the Smart CFX. These features streamline controlling your track's beats per minute (BPM), bass levels, volume, and effects. It might feel a little heavy-handed if you're used to mixing by hand, but it's a handy way to get your feet wet while figuring things out.
There is one hitch to a deck that's designed so keenly with beginners in mind: you might grow out of your deck quicker than you expect. Although you can turn off smart features once you're done with them, meaning you can go back to mixing manually, the DDJ-FLX4's small size means it's missing some features and lacking in precision that you might look for in a professional set-up. For example, some faders don't allow for the finest tuning and there isn't a booth output.
Pioneer's DDJ-FLX4 is streamlined from the start
As well as offering beginner-friendly mixing options, the DDJ-FLX4 is considered to be a solid choice for new DJs as it offers a straightforward user experience both while getting set-up and in everyday use. It's class compliant, meaning it should basically offer a USB plug-and-play connection with your laptop or computer without you needing to install any extra drivers. The deck's other connections are also fairly uncomplicated, with the built-in soundcard offering a simplified speaker output via a single RCA cable, alongside recording capabilities. The controller is also designed to be simple to set up with a microphone input, as it offers automated mixing to set your levels where they should be.
You can also set the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4 up over Bluetooth or USB-C by hooking it up to a smartphone or tablet if you want to try mixing with a DJ app. The controller is compatible with a range of different software, like Djay, Serato, and Traktor Play, but it's mostly optimized to work best with Rekordbox, a freemium option used by some professional DJs. Most major music streaming services can be integrated with Rekordbox, making it easier for you to access the tracks you want in your mix than you might expect. Getting used to software and hardware at the same time is definitely a little tricky, but fluid integration should make your transitions go a little smoother as you learn the ropes.
How we decided what's generally considered the best beginner deck
We concluded that the Pioneer DDJ-FLX4 DJ is widely considered the best DJ controller for beginners based on three different things. Firstly, we took a look at what features were offered by the controller that could cater the most to amateur DJs. The DDJ-FLX4's suite of smart mixing features sets the controller apart from other, similar decks, as they offer a useful launchpad while you're learning — kind of like DJ training wheels. Similarly, we considered which features were missing from the deck that might usually be included in professional setups to conclude that it was likely built for beginners or casual DJs.
Secondly, we also looked out for learning materials and courses designed for use with the controller that could give beginners a head start. Pioneer has created a comprehensive video course teaching beginners how to use the DDJ-FLX4, alongside an interactive digital walkthrough of the controller. Similarly, some DJ schools offer courses designed for learning how to use the DDJ-FLX4 specifically. This kind of educational content gives the controller an edge over other entry-level controllers.
Finally, we took a look at what other publications, blogs, and DJ schools had to say while testing or reviewing the DDJ-FLX4 and other beginner-friendly setups. Many outlets rated the controller as either the best place for a beginner to start out, or among the best. Lastly, we took a look at what users had to say about the decks in product listing reviews, forums, and on social media platforms like Reddit and YouTube. Generally speaking, the DDJ-FLX4 came up often when discussing the best starter deck.