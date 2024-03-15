5 Of The Best Music Production And DJ Apps For Android In 2024

Another excellent DJ mixing app for Android comes in the form of Djay. Made by Algoriddim, it may not have the name recognition of something like Rekordbox, but it makes up for that with a few innovative features and a whole lot of polish, making it the most attractive DJ app for most people.

One of the best things about Djay is that it lets you stream music from Apple Music, Tidal, and SoundCloud. This gives you access to a huge library of songs to mix and match without having to download them to your device. Apple Music integration is especially rare among DJ apps since Spotify stopped supporting DJ streaming.

Another cool feature of Djay is its smart Automix function, which can mix tracks for you automatically. It's no replacement for human mixing, however. Much more useful is the simplified version of Automix in the app's mixer, which allows you to set up and trigger seamless transitions with one tap.

Djay also supports some external hardware for DJ controllers, but this is where the app falls short on Android. Only 10 controllers are compatible with the Android app, compared to over a hundred on the iOS version. This might be due to Android's limitations, or maybe Algoriddim just hasn't updated the Android version enough. Either way, it's a bummer for Android users who want to use their own gear.

Overall, Djay is a solid DJ app for Android, with a lot of polish and innovation. It's especially good for streaming music from Apple Music, Tidal, and SoundCloud. It also has some smart features that make mixing easier and more fun. However, if you're looking for hardware compatibility, you might be disappointed by the limited options.