14 DeWalt Accessories That Could Be Handy During Winter Weather
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're working in a mechanics' garage, on a construction site, or just in your home workshop, winter brings a whole new collection of challenges. Everything from cold temperatures to snow and road salt can negatively affect your ability to get the job done.
Of course, this is no surprise to manufacturers of tools and tool accessories. That's why DeWalt has developed a wide selection of items designed to protect you from the elements and keep you comfortable during winter work. If you've ever had to work in the cold, you know how difficult it can be to keep your dexterity and coordination while your fingers slowly get colder. It's difficult to concentrate on what you're doing when half your mind is thinking about how cold and uncomfortable you are.
Most of these products are designed to keep you comfortable and warm, so you can focus on the task at hand. Remember, this list is intended to be informational, letting you know about the sorts of winter products DeWalt has to offer, but it's not necessarily a recommendation to buy any particular product. You should consider your needs, compare options, and test drive tools to make the right decision for you.
Heavy duty floor liners
Between cold temperatures, road salt, slippery roads, and assorted variations of mud and muck, we ask our vehicles to take a lot more abuse during the winter. You're bound to drag excess moisture into your vehicle just going back and forth between your house and your worksite. If you want to protect your vehicle from interior moisture damage, floor liners can go a long way toward that goal.
DeWalt's heavy duty floor liners are made of robust thermoplastic designed to stand up to winter wear and tear and protect your vehicle interior all year round. The floor liners match the contours of common truck floors and lock into your truck's built-in retention system to stay in place. High walls and raised edges keep liquid and other debris contained on the mat until you can remove it for cleaning. When the workday is done you can remove the liner, rinse it, dry it, and put it back.
Without floor liners, floor mats, or some kind of floor protection, excess moisture can lead to mold and the eventual decay of your car interior over time. If your winter work or winter play takes you and your vehicle into wet winter weather conditions, custom-fit floor mats could make a big difference.
Wheel well protectors
Roads tend to be messier during winter weather. Snow gathers on the ground where it mixes with dirt, grime, and engine exhaust until it becomes a sort of frozen black sludge. Road salt helps to prevent ice, but also covers the highways in a thin layer of damaging salt. And all of that gets kicked up into your vehicle's undercarriage when you drive.
Wheel well protectors are designed to block salt, rocks, mud, and other potentially damaging road debris from striking and gathering on the underside of your vehicle. Your car or truck probably has front wheel well covers but your rear wheel wells are usually left to fend for themselves, unprotected. The lack of covers can leave your vehicle vulnerable to damage from fast-moving rocks and other road debris. Additionally, the accumulation of dirt, snow, salt, and other materials in the nooks and crannies beneath your vehicle can lead to rust and other damage over time.
DeWalt offers wheel well protectors made of molded thermoplastic and custom-designed to fit the dimensions of most common wheel wells. These kinds of products are relatively easy to install and can be a simple and low-cost way to prevent unattractive and potentially performance-impacting damage.
DeWalt beanie
If you're a brand loyalist and looking for an addition to your winter weather wear, the DeWalt beanie might fit the bill.
You've probably heard the old wisdom that you lose as much as half of your body heat through your head. For decades, parents everywhere have frantically pulled a hat down over a child's head on their way out the door in an effort to keep them safe and warm. While the 50% body heat estimate is a myth, you do lose some heat from your head (it's closer to 10%) and a good winter hat can make a big difference to your comfort level. It's also worth noting that your ears are especially susceptible to cold and frostbite, so keeping them covered with a winter hat is a good idea.
The DeWalt beanie is a simple black winter hat made of 100% acrylic material. The cuffed one-size-fits-all design can fit a wide range of head sizes, keeping kids and adults a little bit warmer over the winter.
Water resistant hoodie
The colder it is, the warmer your wardrobe should be and the more layers you should wear. The DeWalt Rexburg Men's Water Resistant Hoodie is designed with comfort, warmth, and convenience in mind.
The hoodie comes in sizes from Medium to 2XL and is made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, helping to hold your body heat in and keep you warm. It also features a durable water repellent coating and together cuffs at the wrists to help keep the wind and water out of the sleeves.
The hoodie also has a kangaroo pocket (a central pocket open at both sides) for carrying your odds and ends, and a drawstring for tightening the hood if the weather gets rough and you really need to batten down the hatches. It's not going to change your life, it's just a hoodie, but it could be a worthwhile addition to your winter wardrobe.
Waterproof soft shell hooded work jacket
The DeWalt Gloucester Men's Waterproof, Soft shell, Hooded Work Jacket is a waterproof fleece jacket designed to keep you warm and dry on the worksite.
The jacket is gray with black accents and DeWalt branding. The main fabric is 100% polyester with a fleece-backed lining to hold in body warmth. A scuba-style hood that hugs your head and adjustable cuffs will help hold the wind and rain out, and a full length front zipper will let you open things up if you need to cool off. There are also a couple of zippered pockets to store and secure your mobile phone and other small, portable objects.
A waterproof DeWalt work jacket not only lets people know your preferred brand of tools, it'll also help protect you from the elements until spring returns. Plus, because it's DeWalt branded, people will understand if it gets a little dirty.
Water resistant holster pocket work pants
Pants have existed as a form of work wear for as long as there have been pants at all, first as a garment geared riding horses, and then taking on military associations. These days, the modern utility work pant has taken on many of its own unique design elements.
DeWalt's Memphis Men's Pro-Stretch Work Pants are made from water resistant fabric and feature holster pockets for holding your tools and accessories. They come in various sizes from W30/L31 to W38/L33.
The pants are made of heavy-duty cotton, polyester blends, and ripstop fabrics with reinforced stitching. The holster pockets and knee panels are reinforced with extra layers of fabric so they can stand up to the abuse of the worksite. Pro-Stretch material lets the pants stretch and flex when necessary while keeping their original shape, and there's a Velcro-secured phone pocket to keep your phone safe around the workshop.
Insulated cold weather work gloves
Every winter we revisit the age-old debate between gloves and mittens. By giving your fingers have a chance to share heat, mittens are better at keeping you warm. However, gloves offer better maneuverability for getting work done. Because you're sacrificing some warmth for better dexterity, good gloves have to go a little farther to keep you warm in cold winter weather.
Cold hands are way less responsive and effective, so good cold weather work gloves are a must. DeWalt's Extreme Condition Insulated Cold Weather Work Gloves have D-FEND technology, featuring a four-layer wind and waterproof barrier designed to keep your hands warm and dry while remaining breathable.
The knuckles are covered with neoprene to provide extra protection and the palms are reinforced with water and oil resistant PVC to extend the gloves' lifespan and provide extra palm protection. They also have extended cuffs which can tuck under your jacket sleeve to keep wind, rain, and snow out. These work gloves split the difference between warmth and functionality to keep you comfortable without sacrificing your ability to move materials and operate tools.
20V MAX heated hoodie
You can take your winter workwear wardrobe to the extreme with a DeWalt heated hoodie. It's made of wind resistant materials and uses DeWalt's 20V MAX compact 1.5Ah battery to keep you nice and toasty for up to seven hours. Of course, your actual runtime will vary and depends on the capacity of the battery you're using and the heat setting you choose.
The jacket made our list of the best gifts and tools for the DeWalt fan in your life. It features heating zones in the upper left chest, upper right chest, and middle section and there are three different preset temperature settings. The built-in USB power source accepts any DeWalt 20V MAX battery and features a battery gauge and two USB ports for charging your mobile phone and other small electronics. The battery pocket can also expand to accept 20V MAX XR Li-ion batteries.
The jacket's outer layer is made of wind resistant polyester and it comes in sizes between Small and 3XL. There are a couple of zippered pockets for securely storing your belongings and the power cable can be routed to a pocket on the front or the back so you can keep the battery wherever is most comfortable to you.
Forced air kerosene construction heater
Harsh winter weather can make climate control difficult, especially if you're working in a garage, warehouse, or other large, cavernous spaces. If your jobsite is colder than you'd like, you can bring warmth where you need it with a portable forced air heater.
DeWalt's Forced Air Kerosene Construction Heater is manufactured by Mr. Heater, a well-known name in portable heating solutions. It has a thermostat which can be set as high as 95 degrees Fahrenheit and the heater automatically turns on and off as needed to maintain the desired temperature. Controls are recessed into the body of the heater to lower the risk of buttons and knobs getting adjusted or damaged accidentally during the workday. It also has ten-inch flat free tires so you don't have to worry about accidentally rolling over a nail or screw and popping a tire.
This heater is capable of delivering up to 135,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units, the amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree), making it capable of heating a space up to 3,375 square feet. A continuous electronic ignition helps to prevent the pooling of unburnt fuel but you should still use the heater safely. Only use 1-K grade kerosene, turn the heater off and let it cool before refueling, and make sure you have adequate ventilation.
20-ounce yellow tumbler
Sometimes a warm drink is the best way to keep warm, but cold weather has a way of rapidly cooling hot drinks. DeWalt's insulated 20-ounce tumbler can keep your coffee, tea, cider, cocoa, or any other hot drink warm long-term. And when summertime comes around, it will keep your cold drinks cold just as well.
The tumbler's ability to maintain temperature comes down to two layers of stainless steel with the air between them removed. This dual-wall vacuum insulation helps to maintain temperature to keep the heat in and the winter cold out. Without any air between the internal metal layers, heat has a much harder time transferring to the outside through convection. Vacuum insulation creates a physical barrier which keeps the environmental temperature from impacting the temperature of your drink.
The powder coat finish helps to protect the tumbler from dings and scratches. The tumbler's lid has a flip top which you can drink from directly or by sticking a straw through the opening. The lid snaps closed to prevent spills between drinks, provided there isn't a straw in the way. The tumbler worries about your drink so you can worry about the job.
Waterproof work boot
When working out in the winter cold, your toes are often the first things to suffer. A pair of work boots can protect your feet from the elements and from injury. The DeWalt Hadley Waterproof Work Boot is designed to keep water and cold out while protecting your toes from impact injuries, keeping you safe and warm at the winter worksite.
The boots' upper portion is made of water-resistant buffalo leather and they feature a waterproof Hydroguard boot lining. The polyurethane (PU) midsole provides comfort and support throughout the workday white the rubber outsole provides traction and slip resistance.
The end of each boot houses a steel safety toe to protect your feet from injury. The steel toe is rated for 200 joules of impact protection. That's equivalent to a 44-pound weight dropped from a height of 3.35 feet. The Hadley work boots will keep your feet protected and comfortable no matter your work conditions so you can comfortably kick your shoes off when the work day is done.
Converter safety goggles
Products from the best safety glasses and goggle brands help to protect your eyes from fast-flying debris, and in winter they can help you see better in snow or other poor weather conditions. Any glasses that meet safety standards will get the job done, but there's no reason you can't also be comfortable while wearing them.
DeWalt's Converter safety glasses offer more than your conventional safety glasses. They have a foam shield around the edges to keep debris out and provide a comfortable seal. The lenses have anti-fog coating to help keep your vision clear and they've got a padded nose bridge and adjustable straps to fit a wide range of head sizes.
You can choose between bayonet-style over-ear arms or swap them out for an elastic headband. The lenses provide 99.9% UVA and UVB protection and the safety glass exceeds the ANSI (American National Standards Institute) requirement for head protection.
Vented safety helmet
A safety helmet is a crucial part of workplace safety and, if you choose the right one, it can also help you stay comfortable during the winter. DeWalt's Type II Class C Vented Safety Helmet meets ANSI standards for head protection while folding in a few bells and whistles.
The helmet is made of lightweight polycarbonate and ABS plastic, weighing in at just 2.04 pounds. An expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam lining provides added comfort and it's removable and machine washable so you can clean it after a sweaty work session. A ratchet suspension system lets you adjust the size to fit the head of the user while a soft leather chin strap and four-point retention strap holds the helmet securely in place.
Accessory slots are cut into the sides to accommodate the attachment of work visors and other accessories. And, as the name suggests, the helmet features built-in vents to let heat out and prevent sweating. That way, you won't end up with sweat quickly freezing on your head throughout the day.
Utility mat
Working in a garage or workshop can require going from standing or squatting to kneeling or lying on your back all over the course of a single workday. If you're in a greasy garage with cold concrete floors or outside in winter weather, getting down on the ground isn't necessarily appealing.
A utility mat can be a useful addition to your tool and accessory collection all year round. It takes the pressure off your joints when kneeling on hard surfaces and a utility mat can be extra helpful during the winter, when it saves you from kneeling in the slush and snow.
DeWalt's utility mat measures two feet by four feet and is made of polypropylene fibers which help to absorb impact and reduce the strain on your knees and back. With an active garage or workshop in mind, DeWalt's utility mat is also water, oil, and chemical resistant so it can stand up to harsh weather and grimy working conditions.