Who Makes DeWalt Work Boots And Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
DeWalt is a major power tool brand known for making high-quality products aimed at serious DIY enthusiasts and professionals. If you fall into either category, it's more than likely that you've either used or considered using DeWalt tools for your projects. What you may not be aware of, though, is that DeWalt also sells footwear.
DeWalt offers 25 different kinds of work boots, according to its website as of February 2025. These are grouped into five distinct categories: flex, lightweight, safety toe, soft toe, and waterproof. Prices range from $79.99, for lightweight versions like DeWalt Halogen Lite Men's Steel Toe Boot, to $169.99, for heavier boots. That's a more than acceptable cost for work boots, provided they hold up in terms of quality and durability.
This raises two important questions: Where are DeWalt work boots made? And are they actually any good? We've done our best to thoroughly investigate DeWalt's suppliers and combed through user reviews to find the answers. Here's what you need to know about DeWalt work boots.
Who makes DeWalt footwear?
It's not always easy to find information about the real owners behind major tool brands and their manufacturing processes. DeWalt prides itself on selling "select products" that are "made in the USA with global materials." It may soon have to drop that label, though, because Stanley Black & Decker, which owns DeWalt, has been making significant changes to its supply chain, closing plants across the United States. This shift began in 2023 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025, saving the company billions of dollars.
But we don't have to speculate too much to figure out where DeWalt work boots are manufactured. According to import logs publicized by ImportYeti, DeWalt gets safety footwear imports from the following companies: Mingte International, Zhong Shan Xing Jia Shoes, Pgs Group, and Liyuen Footwear Manufacturing. The first three suppliers are based in China, while the fourth, which last shipped to DeWalt in 2023, is based in South Korea. ProductForm, a website that tracks where products sold in the U.S. are manufactured, says DeWalt work boots are made in China.
What do owners say about DeWalt work boots?
DeWalt's website doesn't have a review function, so we looked at Reddit and the Home Depot website to see what owners are saying. It seems that Home Depot customers are generally happy with their DeWalt work boots. As of January 2025, the website lists 12 products, most of which have received at least four out of five stars.
That is not the case on Reddit, where users express mixed opinions about DeWalt work boots. In one recent thread, an owner described their DeWalt boots as "the worst pair of boots" they have ever worn, saying their feet were "crippled" after just three hours. In another thread, one user wrote that they "love" DeWalt tools, but that the boots they purchased "fell apart" in two months.
Though many Reddit users praise the quality of DeWalt shoes, the consensus seems to be that it's best to purchase work boots from companies that specialize in footwear, rather than from companies that primarily make tools. Since work boots are a must-have piece of safety equipment, they may be right.