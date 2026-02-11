This Common Winter Tire Pressure Mistake May Reduce Your Grip On The Road

When winter weather bears down, it's important to take the proper precautions to ensure you stay safe on the road. This can include using a 4-wheel drive vehicle, installing a set of snow tires, or both. But when it comes to putting too much air into a car tire, you may actually be making your situation much worse. This one mistake might cause you to lose traction and if that happens, you could be in real danger.

The problem lies with the part of the tire that meets the road as you're driving. This area, known as the "contact patch," is vital because it is the immediate point of traction. When you overinflate your tires, that point reduces, giving you less contact. If the road is covered in snow and ice, or even salt and sand, your tires already don't have the traction that they would normally have. So, if you've added more air than you need, you're increasing the chances of sliding, and possibly getting into a serious accident.

Even if you manage to keep your grip on the road, overinflation can lead to even more long-term problems. Your tires could swell in the middle of the tread, leading to uneven wear, thus decreasing their life. You're also more vulnerable to unexpected road obstructions, which bulging tires may not be able to handle. Plus, since your tires are struggling to keep contact in bad weather, the damage can actually get much worse and can impact them much quicker.