This Gadget Fits In Your Backpack & Powers A Campsite With Nothing But The Wind

When we met on the show floor, co-founder Rachel Carr demonstrated the setup process. First, you open the device and remove the pole, stakes, and guy lines. Set those into the ground and test the turbine on top.

Then, you extend the arms and tighten them down before securing the turbine on top of the pole. The turbine rotates itself into the wind, and that's it. There's a 12,000 mAh battery built into the device for power storage and a single USB-C port that can output at 75W, which is good to charge up most devices. You can also buy a separate adapter and use the turbine to charge larger power stations from the likes of Jackery or EcoFlow.

Shine 2.0 is designed to work in winds of up to 28 mph, which Carr noted was fairly common in her native Nova Scotia. The company provides estimates for how long it will take to charge up various devices in gentle breezes (around 8 mph) all the way up to a "rocking wind" of 28 mph. A typical smartphone can take anywhere from 12 hours in a gentle breeze, to 17 minutes in a strong wind. A laptop can take anywhere from 75 hours to just under two, again, depending on how strongly the wind is blowing.