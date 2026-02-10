Here's How Much A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

The Crosstrek is Subaru's cheapest compact SUV, and it starts from $28,415 (including a $1,420 destination fee) for the 2026 model year. If you're on a tighter budget, you could try to save money by buying a used Crosstrek rather than a new one. However, thanks to the model's high value retention, you might not end up saving quite as much as you might think.

The exact value of any given used Crosstrek will vary based on factors such as its trim, condition, and mileage, but average values remain high across the board. A 2021 Crosstrek will be roughly five years old at the time of writing, but data suggests that it will still command around two-thirds of its original sticker price on the used market. According to iSeeCars, a five-year-old Crosstrek will have lost 33.6% of its original value, while CarEdge puts its depreciation at 33.7%.

Data from KBB estimates that a 2021 Crosstrek has an average resale value of $16,600 at the time of writing, while buyers looking to trade one in can expect an average valuation of $12,450. These figures are only averages for the whole range, and don't necessarily reflect the differences between trims. Buyers of a top-spec used Crosstrek Limited might end up paying more than they would for a base model, but they'll benefit from extra niceties, including an 8.0-inch multimedia touchscreen and leather seating.