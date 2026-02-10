Here's How Much A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years
The Crosstrek is Subaru's cheapest compact SUV, and it starts from $28,415 (including a $1,420 destination fee) for the 2026 model year. If you're on a tighter budget, you could try to save money by buying a used Crosstrek rather than a new one. However, thanks to the model's high value retention, you might not end up saving quite as much as you might think.
The exact value of any given used Crosstrek will vary based on factors such as its trim, condition, and mileage, but average values remain high across the board. A 2021 Crosstrek will be roughly five years old at the time of writing, but data suggests that it will still command around two-thirds of its original sticker price on the used market. According to iSeeCars, a five-year-old Crosstrek will have lost 33.6% of its original value, while CarEdge puts its depreciation at 33.7%.
Data from KBB estimates that a 2021 Crosstrek has an average resale value of $16,600 at the time of writing, while buyers looking to trade one in can expect an average valuation of $12,450. These figures are only averages for the whole range, and don't necessarily reflect the differences between trims. Buyers of a top-spec used Crosstrek Limited might end up paying more than they would for a base model, but they'll benefit from extra niceties, including an 8.0-inch multimedia touchscreen and leather seating.
The 2021 Crosstrek was available with a choice of two engines
Subaru made some changes to the Crosstrek for the 2021 model year, including offering a bigger engine for top-spec trims. This larger engine was borrowed from the Forester, and made 182 horsepower from 2.5 liters of displacement. Base trims received a 2.0-liter engine with 152 horsepower on offer, just like previous model years.
The base engine was the top pick for fuel economy, offering 30 mpg combined when paired with a CVT transmission. However, the larger optional engine was only slightly less frugal, achieving 29 mpg combined. The least economical choice was the base engine with a manual transmission, which only hit 25 mpg combined according to EPA estimates. Given the minimal drop in efficiency and additional power on offer, buyers who can afford to shop around for the right used Crosstrek might find the 2.5-liter engine a better option overall.
Bargain hunters also shouldn't dismiss older Crosstreks, although some Crosstrek model years offer better value than others. Cars made between 2021 and 2024 offer consistently good value, while 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks aren't always such a good deal and can suffer from some reliability issues.