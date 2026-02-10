Why Navy Planes Recently Flew In Formation Over The USS Gerald R. Ford

Military flyovers are an impressive sight, especially when viewed from sea level. This usually requires being on terra firma during a major sporting event, patriotic holiday, or military funeral; but anyone in the Caribbean Sea on or near the world's largest aircraft carrier in late January got a free show courtesy of the U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing 8 as part of a ceremony marking a change of command. Photos appear to show seven fighters, a Grumman E2D early warning aircraft, and two SeaHawk helicopters flying directly over the USS Gerald Ford. The official procedure to hand command over from Capt. Rick Burgess to Capt. David Skarosi was held on board the ship May 12, 2025 while it was docked safely at the Naval station in Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Skarosi was in command when the ship headed to the North Atlantic less than six weeks later. The massive carrier paid a visit to the Arctic Circle before heading to the Mediterranean, where it stayed through November 2025. At that point, the Navy's top brass decided to send it back across the ocean to the Caribbean to support U.S. Southern Command operations there.