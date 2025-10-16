MH-60 Seahawk: What Makes The US Navy's Black Hawk Cousin Unique

Originally built as a naval adaptation of the UH-60 Black Hawk, the MH-60 Seahawk has evolved into a helicopter uniquely designed for maritime operations. There are a lot of things special about the Black Hawk, so it's a great foundation to build upon, and the MH-60 variant does just that. The Seahawk retains the H-60 family's standard dimensions of 64 feet 10 inches with a 53-foot 8-inch main rotor, in addition to extensive structural modifications to meet shipboard requirements. On destroyers, frigates, and other vessels, the Seahawk is equipped with foldable main rotor blades and a hinged tail to occupy as little storage space as possible, and its landing gear consists of a conventional tailwheel layout.

However, to enhance deck handling and stability in rough seas, the MH-60R variant tail wheel is moved forward on the fuselage, shortening the wheelbase. The Seahawk's airframe also uses specialized anti-corrosion coatings to protect it against the constant exposure to saltwater and high humidity, which could compromise the helicopter's fuselage. The MH-60 Seahawk is unique because of these modifications, and they enable it to operate safely on confined decks while supporting high-intensity missions, making the difference clear from its land-based cousin, defining the Seahawk's identity as a dedicated naval helicopter.