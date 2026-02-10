4 Costco Finds That Will Upgrade Any Home Arcade

Whether you try to build your own Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet from the ground up, hunt for vintage models, or craft unique setups for your modern consoles, there's no wrong way to build a home arcade. So long as you have the games you want and the space and money to build it, the sky is the limit. At the same time, there's more to this type of space than just games. You likely want it to look and feel the part of the arcades of old, or at least evoke a feeling of excitement and fun. Fortunately, Costco can help.

Even though it's known best for things like groceries and automotive care, Costco has numerous items that can benefit a home arcade — not counting gaming consoles themselves. Some of them are intended to improve the aesthetics of the room, while others could go a long way in making it more comfortable. There are even items that can help get you in the zone as you prepare to lock in for some game time. As it turns out, there are plenty of items from Costco's catalog that can upgrade a home arcade.