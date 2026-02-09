This Chinese Automaker's EV Supercar Comes With Hennessey Venom Horsepower

There aren't many hypercars made in the U.S. that are more instantly recognizable than the Hennessey Venom. This formidable model, however, is set to be matched or even exceeded in terms of its horsepower by an upcoming car you may never have heard of: The Kosmera Star Matrix.

China is becoming a real competitor in the global supercar market. Yangwang's U9 Xtreme, for instance, boasts 2,978 bhp and is good for approximately 308 mph. Kosmera is out to prove the potential of Chinese engineering in this area with another extraordinary model. Its in-progress Star Matrix and Star Razer, it claims, are both targeting 2,040 hp, which is enough to top the U.S. Venom.

The American brand is incredibly proud of its F5 Venom engine, which CEO John Hennessey declared on VenomGT to be "the most furious engine ever built" with its formidable "very broad power band with over 1,000 lb-ft of torque available from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm" and 1,817 horsepower. In April 2025, Hennessey Special Vehicles announced the Venom F5 Evolution variant, which it declared to be "the world's most powerful internal combustion road car," offering 2,031 horsepower.

Though there's much more to a vehicle's overall strength than horsepower alone, it's remarkable that Kosmera's Star models are targeting topping even the Venom F5 Evolution in that area. Let's take a look at exactly what Kosmera has to say about its new creations, and where they might fit into the fascinating landscape of Chinese supercars. There are two distinct variants of this new Kosmera Star family, and each will have something very special to offer.