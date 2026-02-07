The Hottest New AI Agent Is Here – But It Has Some Experts Raising Alarms

An open-source agenic artificial intelligence agent by the name of OpenClaw has exploded onto the tech scene in recent weeks, and it's not for entirely good reasons, either. Launched by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger (and rebranded twice in rapid succession from Clawdbot to Moltbot before settling on its current name), OpenClaw's appeal lies in its ability to autonomously complete real-world tasks beyond just generating text. It's a promise many other AI products have flirted with but rarely have been able to deliver at this scale.

OpenClaw runs directly on a user's operating system and can manage emails, calendars, browse the web, summarize documents, shop online, delete messages, and even interact with third-party services, all with little to no supervision. Early adopters hope it could eventually run entire organizations without much human oversight. But it's that exact hands-off capability that has people worried about OpenClaw.

While developers and business leaders see it as a potential leap forward for productivity tools, cybersecurity experts worry that granting it such deep access to a user's system makes it easily exploitable. On X (formerly Twitter) Cybersecurity pro Jamieson O'Reilly put OpenClaw's weaknesses this way: "imagine you come home and find the front door wide open, your butler cheerfully serving tea to whoever wandered in off the street, and a stranger sitting in your study reading your diary."