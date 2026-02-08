What Does SC Stand For On The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC?
The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is a new Mustang performance model, one that, in the words of Ford, "offers customers a driving experience that's distinct from the exclusive Mustang GTD but is a significant step up over the standard Mustang Dark Horse in terms of horsepower, torque, and cutting-edge performance equipment." The Mustang Dark Horse SC can be seen as Ford's attempt to bridge the gap, in terms of both price and performance, between the $66,770 Mustang Dark Horse, and the $328,000 Mustang GTD, the 800 horsepower supercar slayer.
The SC stands for supercharged. The Dark Horse SC covers the space between the Dark Horse and the GTD through its use of a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces, at time of publishing, an unspecified amount of horsepower. The power goes to the rear wheels through a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The former Shelby GT 500 had a similar transmission and engine, called the Predator, producing 760 horsepower.
The rest of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has also been upgraded to meet the demands placed upon it by its supercharged engine. Some of these include a track width increased by more than an inch over the Dark Horse, replacing the Dark Horse's steel suspension components with forged aluminum, plus new anti-roll bars, MagneRide shocks, a magnesium brace for the strut tower, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, firmer springs, and a cooler for the rear differential.
The Dark Horse SC means business in every aspect
The Dark Horse SC, based on the latest generation of the iconic pony car, was benchmarked against two higher-level Mustang models in the current Mustang hierarchy, the Mustang GTD and the Mustang GT3 racecar. Tracks that were used for evaluation of the changes made to the Dark Horse SC included Virginia International Raceway and Sebring International Raceway.
The Mustang Dark Horse SC includes a new front fascia with upgraded brake cooling, a new aluminum hood that increases front end aero performance as well as engine bay cooling. An interesting feature allows removal of the hood vent's rain tray, which then results in 2.5 times more downforce compared to the standard Dark Horse hood vent. A belly pan starts at the front splitter back and goes past the front wheels to improve brake cooling. At the rear of the vehicle, a new rear diffuser provides better cooling to the rear axle.
Inside, the Mustang GTD donates its carbon fiber and Alcantara finished steering wheel, the latter with a flat bottom and controls for performance functions. Options for customization include three different brake caliper colors, five different seat belt colors, and carbon fiber mirrors and fascias. According to Ford, order books for the Mustang Dark Horse SC open in the spring of 2026, with deliveries coming sometime during the summer of 2026. Pricing has yet to be announced, but a six-figure MSRP is more than likely.
The Track Pack takes things even further
The Dark Horse SC in itself is an upgrade that should make Corvette owners nervous, and it'll be available in two versions. One is the entry level version made for street use, but there's also the optional Track Pack, for those who intend to track their Dark Horse SCs.
The Track Pack includes lightweight 20-inch carbon fiber wheels that have their own unique MagneRide shock calibration, and they're wrapped in a custom-developed set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The fronts measure 305/30R20 and the rears are 315/30R20, and Ford promises these ridiculous dimensions will "help deliver near supercar levels of traction." The Track Pack also includes a ducktail spoiler on the deck lid and a carbon fiber wing that together make 620 pounds of rear downforce at 180 mph.
Also coming over from the big brother GTD to the Track Pack-equipped Mustang Dark Horse SC are variable traction control with five different levels of control plus full deactivation, as well as the GTD's Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. These brakes last longer under track use compared to the Dark Horse SC's stock Brembo brakes, with improved heat dissipation and more resistance to brake fade. Another benefit of the carbon fiber wheels and the carbon ceramic brakes is weight reduction, with these items saving 120 pounds. Inside, Recaro sport seats and a deleted rear seat complete the Track Pack package.