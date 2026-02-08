What Does SC Stand For On The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC?

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is a new Mustang performance model, one that, in the words of Ford, "offers customers a driving experience that's distinct from the exclusive Mustang GTD but is a significant step up over the standard Mustang Dark Horse in terms of horsepower, torque, and cutting-edge performance equipment." The Mustang Dark Horse SC can be seen as Ford's attempt to bridge the gap, in terms of both price and performance, between the $66,770 Mustang Dark Horse, and the $328,000 Mustang GTD, the 800 horsepower supercar slayer.

The SC stands for supercharged. The Dark Horse SC covers the space between the Dark Horse and the GTD through its use of a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces, at time of publishing, an unspecified amount of horsepower. The power goes to the rear wheels through a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The former Shelby GT 500 had a similar transmission and engine, called the Predator, producing 760 horsepower.

The rest of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has also been upgraded to meet the demands placed upon it by its supercharged engine. Some of these include a track width increased by more than an inch over the Dark Horse, replacing the Dark Horse's steel suspension components with forged aluminum, plus new anti-roll bars, MagneRide shocks, a magnesium brace for the strut tower, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, firmer springs, and a cooler for the rear differential.