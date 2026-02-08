Does Starlink Mini Work Through A Windshield? Here's What To Know

Losing a mobile signal while on the road can be extremely frustrating, especially if you depend on your phone for navigation. But if you're thinking about investing in a Starlink Mini, you might be wondering if a signal can even get through your car's windshield. The bad news is that you could have a problem. The good news, however, is that the Mini can work through the windshield, but it depends on a number of different factors.

According to Starlink, you need an unobstructed view of the sky when attempting to use the Mini. This allows for a solid connection to satellites as the vehicle is moving. If anything gets between the satellites and the Starlink Mini – which is a different option from the standard version – the connection might be affected. Though Starlink doesn't specifically address glass, it's reasonable to assume that the windshield can be problematic because it is indeed an obstruction. Plus, if the windshield has a metallic or low-emissivity coating, it can weaken the signal.

But if the Starlink Mini is mounted through clear glass, the signal should come through just fine. Also, even if the windshield is dirty or wet from rain or snow, users will likely still be able to get a signal, as it shouldn't prevent connectivity. The signal might not be that strong because of the weather, but it should still be there. Of course, extreme rain or snow conditions, or debris on the windshield, can impact the signal's ability to be received.