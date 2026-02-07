Ready For A Kitchen Upgrade? Here's What To Do With Your Old Fridge

Any homeowner can tell you that kitchen upgrades can come in all shapes and sizes, covering anything from a quick coat of paint to adding a strategic new light or even some smaller-scale addition like a slick new smart toaster. But if you're primed to go all-in on your kitchen upgrade, you'll no doubt be looking to bring a shiny new refrigerator into the mix.

Whether you select a standard-function sort of refrigerator or opt to splurge on a sexy smart fridge from one of the major manufacturers, you will, invariably, run into one particular quandary in what, exactly, you're supposed to do with the refrigerator you are replacing. This is, of course, less of a legitimate quandary for most homeowners refreshing their kitchen space. After all, for many homeowners the whole point of refreshing that sacred space is to take a targeted "out with the old, in with the new" approach. When it comes to appliances like a refrigerator, the primary option will almost certainly be a resounding "out."

If that's the case, you should know that it is highly probable that the retailer you purchased your new refrigerator from will simply take the old one away upon delivery. And at the end of the day, this may be the best option for everyone, as businesses who offer removal services will likely deliver the old appliances directly to a recycling center. There, professionals will strip it down for parts and properly dispose of any hazardous materials like refrigerants.