Ready For A Kitchen Upgrade? Here's What To Do With Your Old Fridge
Any homeowner can tell you that kitchen upgrades can come in all shapes and sizes, covering anything from a quick coat of paint to adding a strategic new light or even some smaller-scale addition like a slick new smart toaster. But if you're primed to go all-in on your kitchen upgrade, you'll no doubt be looking to bring a shiny new refrigerator into the mix.
Whether you select a standard-function sort of refrigerator or opt to splurge on a sexy smart fridge from one of the major manufacturers, you will, invariably, run into one particular quandary in what, exactly, you're supposed to do with the refrigerator you are replacing. This is, of course, less of a legitimate quandary for most homeowners refreshing their kitchen space. After all, for many homeowners the whole point of refreshing that sacred space is to take a targeted "out with the old, in with the new" approach. When it comes to appliances like a refrigerator, the primary option will almost certainly be a resounding "out."
If that's the case, you should know that it is highly probable that the retailer you purchased your new refrigerator from will simply take the old one away upon delivery. And at the end of the day, this may be the best option for everyone, as businesses who offer removal services will likely deliver the old appliances directly to a recycling center. There, professionals will strip it down for parts and properly dispose of any hazardous materials like refrigerants.
Other options for your old fridge
Those companies are not typically recycling those old appliances for free, and removal fees will no doubt vary depending on where you purchase your new refrigerator. But given the potential headache you might be saving yourself by letting them haul the old unit away when they deliver the new one, it might just be worth it to pay up.
If, however, you are less concerned about keeping things easy, you might find your local energy company hosts an appliance removal program, and that it may cost you nothing to have them pick the old fridge up. Some outfits might even kick you a few bucks for the old fridge if the device is still functional. Case in point, Pepco currently offers homeowners in Maryland up to $50 for a working refrigerator as part of its Appliance Recycle Program. All you have to do is call and set an appointment for pickup. City and state offices may offer similar programs, though not all will offer money for the old appliance. In a pinch, you could always hit up a local scrap yard to come and haul the device away too.
You could donate the old fridge to a friend or family member, or possibly even find some local charity that places functional appliances with families in need. And if you just aren't big on the idea of parting with a fully-functional refrigerator — particularly one bearing the logo of a major manufacturer – you could always haul it out to your garage or down to your basement to use as an overflow unit.