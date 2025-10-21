This Ordinary Kitchen Appliance Has Been Given A High-Tech Upgrade By Using Sight Instead Of Time

Sometimes, we don't stop and appreciate just how far technology has come. Take a look around your kitchen, for instance. Perhaps you have certain highly rated cooking gadgets, such as a refrigerator that alerts you automatically when certain products it stores are nearing their expiration dates, or a microwave that knows just the right settings to cook an item just from scanning the barcode on the packet. Kitchen appliances are becoming ever more sophisticated, including toasters.

You might think that there isn't much to using a toaster, of all devices. Yet the fact is, they can be very fickle. If you're particular about your toast, or you're experimenting with an unusual type of bread, you'll know that a few seconds can make all the difference. Luckily, smart toasters can now keep an eye on your precious bread for you.

Smart toasters as a whole aren't a brand-new innovation, but there's one thing that Breville's new model brings to the kitchen that hasn't been seen before. Breville Australia boasts that the Eye Q Auto is "the first ever toaster with optic sensors," which might seem to some like one technological step too far. Nevertheless, this sort of technology could simply make the device much more effective at its job. Here's how these optical sensors work and what they might mean for a new generation of toasters.