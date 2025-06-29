What Do The Numbers On A Toaster Mean?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might not have an intimate knowledge of every setting on your oven, and today's microwaves can have a surprising array of settings you might never touch, but the toaster? Just pop in your bread, turn the dial to the setting that you're accustomed to using, and in moments, you've got toast just the way you like it. It may seem like that's all there is to it, but in reality, there's much more to the seemingly humble toaster. A lot of people don't really think about what those numbers on the toaster's dial actually mean. For instance, maybe turning the dial to setting 2 results in your perfect slice. That time you weren't paying attention and set it to 4 by accident, perhaps, resulted in a burnt mess that ruined your entire morning. But what of the numbers themselves? It's sometimes assumed that the setting chosen indicates how many minutes the toast will cook for, but this generally isn't the case.

There are toaster models that allow the user to set a cooking time in minutes, in a similar fashion to a microwave. In such cases, that's what the numbers are referring to. Hommater, for instance, offers a two-slice toaster with an LCD screen and countdown timer. However, the model also features the option of using a "browning control," and it's this setting that's most commonly used by toasters. It does determine how long a given slice is in the toaster for, but it's more about how thoroughly that piece is browned. You could even consider the numbers from low to high to be a sort of rudimentary version of the steak scale, from rare to well done.