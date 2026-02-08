New NASA Wing Tech Helps Plane Reach 144 MPH Without Ever Taking Off

At its core, the CATNLF concept targets a long-standing aerodynamic challenge: managing the thin layer of air that clings to an aircraft's surface during flight. That air can cause turbulence, and that increases friction and drag. That extra resistance means the aircraft has to burn more fuel to maintain its speed and lift. But with the CATNLF concept, that thin layer of air can't cling to the aircraft as easily. That reduces friction and improves overall efficiency.

NASA's findings back up years of computer model testing and wind tunnel research that suggested the CATNLF concept could cut down on annual fuel consumption for long-range aircraft like a Boeing 777 by as much as 10 percent. Based on past years' figures, that could be tens of billions annually. Sure, that's best-case scenario, but even modest gains in fuel efficiency could translate into hundreds of millions saved all over the world. Of course, that's not to mention the environmental impact of reduced emissions.

This most recent high-speed taxi test is only a precursor of what's to come: a series of upcoming flights that will see the F-15B actually carry the CATNLF model into the air for further evaluation. Researchers say the same principles could eventually be adapted for supersonic aircraft, opening the door to efficiency gains at even higher speeds. For now, though, the focus remains on commercial aviation. That's where the potential impact is the greatest.