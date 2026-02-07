This Wild Custom Bike Shows Off Seriously Clever Engineering

Two wheels, a motor, suspension, and a seat are the core elements of any motorcycle. In YouTuber Sam Barker's case, they're actually the core elements of his custom diwheel, which looks even wilder than even the strangest concept motorcycles. Barker's creation has wheels mounted on either side of the chassis instead of in line front-to-back like a traditional bicycle or motorcycle, and is still a work in progress as of this writing. Barker says the finished product will be able to turn in place like a tank rather than cornering like a traditional two-wheeled vehicle. In the first video documenting the ambitious build project in his garage workshop, Barker shows how he made what he has so far and shares his plans to complete the project.

Barker started by joining together two pairs of semi-circular tubing with 5mm thick walls to form the wheels. He then fabricated the frame and mounted a suspension on brackets using 3D-printed spools that keep the wheels in place and allow them to roll. Fitting the roller bearings on the brackets required rigging a ad-hoc lathe from a cordless drill and 3D-printed attachment.

Barker installed a plastic racing seat purchased on Facebook marketplace and said he plans to add a battery and motors and document their installation in a later video. At the time of writing that followup video hasn't been published, but we'll be following along with the build to see if Barker can actually produce a fully functioning diwheel. With about 44,000 subscribers he's far from the only YouTuber that more people should know about, and some of our readers may even be familiar with one of his previous projects.