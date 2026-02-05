Thieves Are After Your Toyota, And One Solution Is Surprisingly Old-School
Toyota isn't among the most expensive cars of all time, but this hasn't stopped thieves from targeting the brand's vehicles recently. As reported by CarExpert, Toyota owners in Australia have been under threat of an alleged coordinated Toyota theft operation. Land Cruisers and Prados have had it especially hard, with 60 vehicles collectively valued at approximately $8 million stolen and shipped to various destinations. In 2025 alone, the Queensland Police Service made seven arrests and brought forward 380 charges after several carjackings in Brisbane. Authorities believe the Controller Area Network (CAN) port was essential to these heists, as thieves used it to operate the targeted vehicles and disable Toyota's satellite tracking.
As for what people can do to keep their Toyota safe from theft, the theft-plagued brand has come up with a solution: the good old-fashioned steering wheel lock. The company's take on this classic car security measure is listed on the Australian Toyota website, specifically on the Land Cruiser 300 Accessories page. It's designed to slide over the steering wheel to keep it securely in place, without leaving a scratch upon application or removal. It will come with only one set of keys, with no replacements, for enhanced security. CarExpert notes that it's a pretty pricey piece; dealerships are asking around $200 for one, though there are cheaper non-Toyota-branded alternatives available.
While a steering wheel lock is an old-school yet effective method of preventing car theft, it shouldn't be the only measure you take. There are multiple ways to keep your Toyota safe, as the company continues to improve vehicle security.
Other means to keep your Toyota safe
Alongside the new steering wheel lock, Toyota has announced it's seeking more robust security measures for drivers. It has worked with law enforcement to understand how thieves access Toyota vehicles; this way, its security enhancements address real-world issues. The company's HiLux, Land Cruiser 300 Series, and Prado models are expected to have their security improved, with other models tentatively planned to get the same treatment. Unfortunately, current Toyota owners don't receive much support here, as these advancements aren't available to previously released vehicles.
Aside from a steering wheel lock, what can one do to protect against Toyota thieves? One option is to add a GPS tracker, making it easier and faster to recover your car if it is stolen. A more definitive and proactive option is to install a kill switch, which prevents criminals from starting your car by blocking the starter. Many have successfully connected these to their Toyota models, from Land Cruiser 300s to Tacomas. Of course, keeping your doors locked, windows closed, and parking in safe, well-lit areas are all key, too. Naturally, leaving your car alone while it's running should also be avoided.
With both law enforcement and Toyota itself on the case, hopefully, these Australian Toyota thefts will be put to rest soon enough. If you think you've spotted thieves targeting your car, be vigilant and contact the proper authorities as necessary before a potential disaster strikes.