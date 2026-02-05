Thieves Are After Your Toyota, And One Solution Is Surprisingly Old-School

Toyota isn't among the most expensive cars of all time, but this hasn't stopped thieves from targeting the brand's vehicles recently. As reported by CarExpert, Toyota owners in Australia have been under threat of an alleged coordinated Toyota theft operation. Land Cruisers and Prados have had it especially hard, with 60 vehicles collectively valued at approximately $8 million stolen and shipped to various destinations. In 2025 alone, the Queensland Police Service made seven arrests and brought forward 380 charges after several carjackings in Brisbane. Authorities believe the Controller Area Network (CAN) port was essential to these heists, as thieves used it to operate the targeted vehicles and disable Toyota's satellite tracking.

As for what people can do to keep their Toyota safe from theft, the theft-plagued brand has come up with a solution: the good old-fashioned steering wheel lock. The company's take on this classic car security measure is listed on the Australian Toyota website, specifically on the Land Cruiser 300 Accessories page. It's designed to slide over the steering wheel to keep it securely in place, without leaving a scratch upon application or removal. It will come with only one set of keys, with no replacements, for enhanced security. CarExpert notes that it's a pretty pricey piece; dealerships are asking around $200 for one, though there are cheaper non-Toyota-branded alternatives available.

While a steering wheel lock is an old-school yet effective method of preventing car theft, it shouldn't be the only measure you take. There are multiple ways to keep your Toyota safe, as the company continues to improve vehicle security.