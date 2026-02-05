Microsoft Teams Is Adding A New Way To Get To Know Your Coworkers

There's an inherent convenience to working from home that suits many, but it can also have significant downsides. The social element, for instance, is lost. Still, remote work and the well-known jingle of Microsoft Teams have become part of the daily routine for many. To help them get to know those people they work with, Microsoft has added a new feature to Teams. Or, rather, a familiar feature from Microsoft's 365 system is coming to Teams for the first time: People Skills.

First introduced in April 2025, the People Skills feature was built on the foundation provided by Viva's Skills. Microsoft described the former at the time as a powerful new tool for the broader Microsoft 365 landscape that "infers individuals' skillsets derived from user profile and activity mapped to a customizable built-in skill taxonomy." This powerful tool, available in a user's profile card, can be accessed from multiple locations, including Outlook desktop, People Companion, and 365 Copilot. However, it was not available on the profile card within Teams. This functionality was added to Microsoft's 365 Roadmap at the end of January 2026 and is scheduled to roll out to eligible users in March 2026.

Through it, employees and employers alike will have easier access to functionality than ever and can use it to increase productivity and better understand each other's strengths and skills. Let's take a look at how People Skills works and why its implementation in Teams may be such a big deal. A lot of much-needed features are coming to Teams in 2026, and this will be substantial too.