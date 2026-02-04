Toyota's 2026 Super Bowl Ad May Be The Commercial That Has Everyone Crying

Toyota's 2026 Super Bowl LX ad highlighted the long-standing relationship that families have with their favorite car models — and the memories they create. In "Superhero Belt," a grandfather picks his grandson up and gets him settled in the back of a retro RAV4. When the child seems resistant to buckling up, the grandfather calls it a "superhero belt" to make the kid smile and safely buckle up.

Things come full circle when we see the grandfather and grandson getting into the new all-hybrid 2026 RAV4 model decades later. When the grandfather gets into the passenger seat, the grandson affectionately tells him to put on his "superhero belt," referencing his fond childhood memory. The heartwarming commercial had viewers reminiscing in the comments, telling tales of their own RAV4 that has lasted for generations. One YouTube comment said, "Takes me back to my childhood. I remember being so little, buckled up in the backseat of a green 1999 RAV4 by my dad who owned it." It really shows how cars shape so many of our memories.