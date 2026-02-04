Toyota's 2026 Super Bowl Ad May Be The Commercial That Has Everyone Crying
Toyota's 2026 Super Bowl LX ad highlighted the long-standing relationship that families have with their favorite car models — and the memories they create. In "Superhero Belt," a grandfather picks his grandson up and gets him settled in the back of a retro RAV4. When the child seems resistant to buckling up, the grandfather calls it a "superhero belt" to make the kid smile and safely buckle up.
Things come full circle when we see the grandfather and grandson getting into the new all-hybrid 2026 RAV4 model decades later. When the grandfather gets into the passenger seat, the grandson affectionately tells him to put on his "superhero belt," referencing his fond childhood memory. The heartwarming commercial had viewers reminiscing in the comments, telling tales of their own RAV4 that has lasted for generations. One YouTube comment said, "Takes me back to my childhood. I remember being so little, buckled up in the backseat of a green 1999 RAV4 by my dad who owned it." It really shows how cars shape so many of our memories.
The meaning behind Toyota's Superhero Belt Super Bowl ad
The short and sweet RAV4 ad was created by Saatchi & Saatchi, a marketing agency that has made many of Toyota's past commercials, and directed by Pulse Films' Rodrigo Saavedra. It wasn't originally created specifically for the Super Bowl, but Toyota expressed in a press release that the timing made sense, since generations of family members would be gathered to watch the game.
"At Toyota, we believe the most meaningful journeys aren't defined by where you're going, but by who is beside you along the way," said Toyota Motor North America's VP of Marketing and Communications, as reported by Adweek. "'Superhero Belt' captures how vehicles can become part of the moments and relationships that shape us, connecting generations through everyday experiences."
Saatchi & Saatchi's Chief Creative Officer, Elaine Cox, said in a press release that "Superhero Belt" focuses on the concept of dedicating time to the people you care about. "Spending time with the people we care about most is the ultimate destination and Toyota is grateful to be part of that story." A second Toyota ad will premiere ahead of the Super Bowl, following the same theme. The Super Bowl has continued to feature innovative, emotional car ads throughout the years.