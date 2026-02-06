The US Navy Seal Fitness Test Is Getting Much Harder – Here's Why
U.S. Navy SEALs are among some of the most highly trained soldiers in the world. As the "SEAL" moniker suggests, these elite military units operate on sea, air, and land, engaging in covert missions to keep the country safe. But being a SEAL is now going to be tougher than ever, thanks to recent changes in the Navy's Physical Readiness Program. According to the Navy's MyNavyHR (PDF) office, it was updated to meet Department of War requirements.
SEALs are now being required to pass two fitness evaluations per calendar year, up from the single annual evaluation in years past. The first assessment is the Physical Fitness Assessment, which includes the Readiness Test and the Body Composition Assessment (BCA). The BCA collects height, weight, waist, and body fat measurements, which are monitored for the duration of a SEAL's service. This evaluation is gender neutral and is a new standard for the Navy.
The second evaluation is the Combat Fitness Assessment (CFA), which includes another BCA and a Combat Fitness Test. The CFA requires SEALs to complete a range of physical activities in a single session but doesn't require the use of any high-tech military gadgets. This includes an 800-meter swim, or around a 1/2-mile, while wearing fins. They must also do as many push-ups and then pull-ups as possible in two minutes while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest. With the vest still on, the assessment ends with a 1-mile run. There are timed 10-minute rest breaks between each activity.
SEALs face consequences for failing to meet new standards
The new physical fitness standards for U.S. Navy SEALs, who are classified as Special Operations and not Special Forces, apply to all sailors beginning in January 2026. But when it comes to combat fitness, SEALs are held to higher expectations than other units, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal. Special Warfare Combat Crewmen are held to that higher standard as well.
If a SEAL, or any sailor, were to fail three or more Physical Fitness Assessments (PFAs) in a four-year period, they would face administrative actions. This includes loss of possible future advancement, or even removal altogether, without the opportunity to reenlist. If a SEAL does remain in the program, they would have to complete the Fitness Enhancement Program (FEP) as they work to pass the next PFA. SEALs that fail the Body Composition Assessment or Physical Readiness Test must also complete the FEP.
SEALs that fail any of the three physical events in the Combat Fitness Assessment (CFA) do not pass overall. The only exception is if an event is medically waived, and if so, the SEAL must pass the other two events. A CFA failure means automatic retesting for the next scheduled period. Failing more than one CFA can lead to administrative actions, including a loss of status, which may affect a SEAL's mission-ready positioning.