The US Navy Seal Fitness Test Is Getting Much Harder – Here's Why

U.S. Navy SEALs are among some of the most highly trained soldiers in the world. As the "SEAL" moniker suggests, these elite military units operate on sea, air, and land, engaging in covert missions to keep the country safe. But being a SEAL is now going to be tougher than ever, thanks to recent changes in the Navy's Physical Readiness Program. According to the Navy's MyNavyHR (PDF) office, it was updated to meet Department of War requirements.

SEALs are now being required to pass two fitness evaluations per calendar year, up from the single annual evaluation in years past. The first assessment is the Physical Fitness Assessment, which includes the Readiness Test and the Body Composition Assessment (BCA). The BCA collects height, weight, waist, and body fat measurements, which are monitored for the duration of a SEAL's service. This evaluation is gender neutral and is a new standard for the Navy.

The second evaluation is the Combat Fitness Assessment (CFA), which includes another BCA and a Combat Fitness Test. The CFA requires SEALs to complete a range of physical activities in a single session but doesn't require the use of any high-tech military gadgets. This includes an 800-meter swim, or around a 1/2-mile, while wearing fins. They must also do as many push-ups and then pull-ups as possible in two minutes while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest. With the vest still on, the assessment ends with a 1-mile run. There are timed 10-minute rest breaks between each activity.