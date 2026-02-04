This Little-Used Thermostat Setting Could Save Your HVAC In A Freeze

With frigid weather firmly settling in throughout the lands, most folks are going above and beyond in their efforts to stay warm. While bundling up in hats, gloves, and other cold-weather wear is a must for many when they're headed out for the day, most would no doubt prefer not to keep so bundled up when they're in the confines of their own home. And if you want to ensure you are cozy and warm inside your house, you'd be wise to check that your HVAC system is primed and ready for the cold.

But even if you have prepped that heating system ahead of a deep freeze and are ignoring potentially damaging old-school HVAC advice, it is still possible that the frigid temps will test it to the edge of its warming limits. In some cases of prolonged freezing temps, it can even lead to a system malfunction, leaving you to brave the dangerous temps both inside your home and out.

Your system may, however, have a little-used feature that can help you keep the heat on amid a dangerous deep freeze, and you should be able to engage it with a quick trip to your home's thermostat. That feature is called emergency heat, and it is designed to keep the warm air pumping through your vents even if your HVAC unit has failed. It can also be activated manually from your thermostat's settings menu if you're worried about your heating system during a cold snap.