3 Apps You Should Be Using Alongside ChatGPT

There are certain technological events that can only be described as transformative. The advent of the internet and the first iPhone are two that spring to mind. And, while it's still early days (ChatGPT has only been around since the end of 2022), the AI model has already done enough to warrant a space in this Hall of Fame.

ChatGPT is the digital equivalent of a multi-tool. Multi-tools in any format are incredibly useful, but as well as being crammed full of useful tools, they're also crammed full of design compromises. While we're not expressly saying that ChatGPT has a compromised design, it can suffer from that multitool failing of being a jack-of-all-trades and a master-of-none. There are features that ChatGPT needs in 2026 that may address some of these shortcomings.

One way to address this weakness is to use other applications that can work alongside ChatGPT to improve the results you get from the tool. Just to be clear, these aren't ChatGPT integrations we're discussing. Rather, these are entirely separate applications that all bring something to the ChatGPT party and can improve the user experience.

We've opted for free and open-source applications, and all were tested in a Windows environment. The aim of these apps is not to replace ChatGPT, but to use tools alongside that shore up its weak spots and make it more useful for everyday workflows, research, or whatever you're using the platform for.