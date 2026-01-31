4 Features ChatGPT Needs To Get In 2026

ChatGPT has only been around for a little over three years, but has already become a household name. If you're looking for an AI chatbot in 2026, ChatGPT is likely going to fulfill all your requirements. It's free, fast, and is continually improving when it comes to accuracy. Other features of ChatGPT include Deep Research, custom GPTs, and support for third-party app integration. You can create images, videos, or even ask the chatbot to produce documents for you.

All of these features aren't unique to OpenAI's solution. Contenders like Gemini, Grok, and Claude also offer a similar feature set. With such fierce competition and AI models that seem to one-up each other every couple of weeks, there have been instances of ChatGPT falling behind. Yet, a couple of weeks and a major update later, it's another AI model that has to deal with the pressure. As it stands, ChatGPT is a great tool for a variety of use cases, including programming, research, academics, and creative writing.

That said, there's always room for improvement. For starters, there's the never-ending quest among all AI models to become more accurate with information. Apart from reducing instances of the chatbot hallucinating and delivering false information confidently, here are four features we would love to see arrive to ChatGPT in 2026.