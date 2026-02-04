What Are Super Single Tires & What Are They For?

Most car owners are familiar with different types of tires, at least the ones that fit passenger vehicles. You might know what makes a snow tire good or that Michelin is the best passenger tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction, but most drivers don't know much about the larger tires used on commercial vehicles. Many buses, heavy-duty trucks, and 18-wheelers have pairs of tires on their drive axles, but others us what are known as super single tires.

These heavy-duty tires are extra wide and are meant to do the job of two narrower tires. The larger contact patch allows for a greater load per tire, and one super single usually weighs less than two regular tires. This weight reduction saves fuel and increases load capacity, and super singles eliminate drag and turbulence from the gap between tires in a dually setup. One large tire is also more maneuverable than two on an axle, which is why you almost always see single tires at the very front of a tractor-trailer. As for which setup is best, they each have advantages and drawbacks; which one you use will depend on how you feel about a few key differences.

Dual tires on a drive axle provide extra traction on loose or wet surfaces, but super single tires give a smoother ride on paved roads. Keeping the pressure equalized between two tires on an axle can be tricky, but an automatic tire inflation system will help with that. Road debris can also get caught in the gap between dual tires, while a super single might deflect that same potential obstruction to the side or behind you.