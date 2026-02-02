Is Costco Phobio Legit? Here's How The Trade-In Program Works

Costco is known for its warehouse layout, bulk items, and members-only services like saving money at the gas pump. Another service is through a partnership with Phobio, a third-party electronics trade-in company. Though not a traditional program involving a physical drop-off box or machine in stores, it's still the real deal. Members who utilize the program can trade in their used electronics for a Costco Shop Card.

The process is online and begins when you click the "Start Your Trade-in Now" link on Costco's website. From there, you choose the type of device you're wanting to trade in, from phones and laptops to smartwatches (whether cheap or expensive) and more. Then you choose the manufacturer and answer some technical questions about the device's specific model. Your exact device should then be listed on the screen, along with an estimated quote. Once you select it, you'll be asked some questions about its condition. The quote amount may fluctuate based on your answers.

Once you're done, you enter your name and shipping information. Then you can print a prepaid shipping label or choose to receive a box from Phobio. Follow Phobio's instructions on how to pack your device, and be sure to erase all the data before you box it up. Ship the item to Phobio, and the company will inspect it. Once the process is completed, Phobio will send you a digital Costco Shop Card for the trade-in value. This card can be used either in-store or online.