7 Quick Tips To Improve The Quality Of Your Used Car Before Resale

When you buy a new car, you rarely think of selling it. You want to hold on to it as long as possible. But there comes a time when you have to bid adieu to your old car to make way for a new one. At the end of the day, selling a vehicle is a purely transactional headache, as your mind has already moved on to the new, shiny car, whether it's parked in your garage or is in the showroom. The better seller you are, the better price you will get for your car.

It's basically a tug of war between you and a buyer trying to bring down the asking price. However, the difference between a quick sale and a listing that is there for months comes down to how you, as a seller, have prepared. Being an automotive and tech enthusiast, I love upgrading to new, exciting stuff. Over the years, I have sold multiple cars, and those sales have given me a lot of knowledge. Some things that I learned were that you cannot list your car the way it is now: dusty, with cluttered interior and faded plastic trims.

All these signal a neglected car, and if you, as an owner, did not care to wash the car, why would the buyer believe you changed the oil on time? The reality is that outside appearance matters as much as the overall maintenance of the car. For these reasons, we've compiled a list that mentions 7 tips that will not only improve the quality of your used car but also elevate your chances of getting better resale value.