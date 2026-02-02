This Man Hired Contractors From Lowe's, Then Had To Demolish His Entire Home
As well as selling tools and other home improvement products, Lowe's offers a range of services, including some that you might not expect. Among them is a roof repair service, which relies on the retailer subcontracting the work out to local firms. In Gilbert, Arizona, one bad subcontractor led to a years-long nightmare for homeowner Eric Naddy, which ended with him having to demolish his family home. Speaking to Gilbert Sun News, Naddy said that he first contracted Lowe's to replace the shingles on his home's roof in 2020. The job was handed off to a subcontractor, who ended up causing damage to the roof by overloading it and breaking multiple trusses.
Naddy initially tried to work with Lowe's to remedy the damage, but a dispute over repair costs dragged on, and eventually the home began to sustain water damage from seasonal rains. He then contacted his home insurance provider, but after further back-and-forth, structural engineers determined that too much water damage had already been done.
A lengthy legal process ensued over the following years as Naddy tried to reclaim the money to repair his home, but in 2024, the county deemed the house a "dilapidated building" and ordered him to demolish it. If he didn't, he would be fined $750 per day. Since he was still without the funds to expedite the repair, Naddy was left with no choice but to demolish the house, which had been left to the family by his wife's late mother.
Even after demolition, the legal battle continued
Naddy said that the contract he had signed with Lowe's prevented him from taking the retailer to court. Instead, his only option was private arbitration. It took until December 2025 for the arbitration process to be complete, with Lowe's and roofing subcontractor Beacon Roofing Supply eventually found responsible. However, the awarded compensation did not cover the cost of rebuilding Naddy's home, and it didn't reimburse the family for their legal fees either.
Lowe's — which has been a publicly owned company since 1961 — said in a statement to Arizona's Family that it "takes customer concerns seriously, and we understand how stressful this has been for the homeowner and their family." A spokesperson for the retailer said, "It is our understanding the homeowner was compensated for the full value of the home through insurance proceeds." They added that they believed that the "formal, independent arbitration process [had] provided additional compensation." Naddy told the Gilbert Sun News he had been awarded $25,831, while his insurer had received $208,000. He said that the lowest quote he had received to rebuild the house came to more than $480,000.
The Naddys' case isn't the only instance where Lowe's contractors have failed to meet expectations. The retailer also recently found itself in trouble for its handling of lead paint during home renovations, which led to it being hit with a $12.5 million penalty. The ruling also stipulated that Lowe's must improve its methods of handling lead paint in the future, including completing additional documentation and only using certified contractors.