This Man Hired Contractors From Lowe's, Then Had To Demolish His Entire Home

As well as selling tools and other home improvement products, Lowe's offers a range of services, including some that you might not expect. Among them is a roof repair service, which relies on the retailer subcontracting the work out to local firms. In Gilbert, Arizona, one bad subcontractor led to a years-long nightmare for homeowner Eric Naddy, which ended with him having to demolish his family home. Speaking to Gilbert Sun News, Naddy said that he first contracted Lowe's to replace the shingles on his home's roof in 2020. The job was handed off to a subcontractor, who ended up causing damage to the roof by overloading it and breaking multiple trusses.

Naddy initially tried to work with Lowe's to remedy the damage, but a dispute over repair costs dragged on, and eventually the home began to sustain water damage from seasonal rains. He then contacted his home insurance provider, but after further back-and-forth, structural engineers determined that too much water damage had already been done.

A lengthy legal process ensued over the following years as Naddy tried to reclaim the money to repair his home, but in 2024, the county deemed the house a "dilapidated building" and ordered him to demolish it. If he didn't, he would be fined $750 per day. Since he was still without the funds to expedite the repair, Naddy was left with no choice but to demolish the house, which had been left to the family by his wife's late mother.